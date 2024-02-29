Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 18-24, 2024

Feb. 18

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Reckless driving was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: Xbox games were burgled from a storage unit.

3400 block 195th Place Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

20500 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary where suspects possessed weapons and drugs was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing but returned.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

44th Avenue West / 166th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported and police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block 33rd Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.

Highway 99 / 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

Feb. 19

18300 block Hurst Road: Identity theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 28th Avenue West:A n individual attempted to elude police.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

36th Avenue West / 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stolen license plates were located.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 68th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

21400 block Highway 99 NB: A collision was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

16600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

Feb. 20

5300 block 172nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

3500 block 195th Place Southwest: A collision and traffic offenses were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

19700 block I5-South: An individual attempted to elude police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

Feb. 21

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

20200 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary and stolen vehicle were reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute resulted in a report of malicious mischief.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 75th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

17400 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.

Feb. 22

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft and forgery were reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft in the amount of approximately $600 block was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle’s tires were slashed in an instance of malicious mischief.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

Feb. 23

20500 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Olympic View Drive / 72nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16500 block 37th Place West: A vehicle was prowled and theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving juveniles was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 24

18400 block 41st Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18400 block 41st Place West: Threats were made.

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20000 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: An individual suspected of malicious mischief attempted to elude police.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

16600 block 37th Place West: A burglary was reported.