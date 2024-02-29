Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 18-24, 2024

Feb. 18
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Reckless driving was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: Xbox games were burgled from a storage unit.
3400 block 195th Place Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
20500 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary where suspects possessed weapons and drugs was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing but returned.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
44th Avenue West / 166th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported and police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block 33rd Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.
Highway 99 / 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
Feb. 19
18300 block Hurst Road: Identity theft was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 28th Avenue West:A n individual attempted to elude police.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
36th Avenue West / 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stolen license plates were located.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 68th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
21400 block Highway 99 NB: A collision was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
16600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
Feb. 20
5300 block 172nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
3500 block 195th Place Southwest: A collision and traffic offenses were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
19700 block I5-South: An individual attempted to elude police.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
Feb. 21
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
20200 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary and stolen vehicle were reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute resulted in a report of malicious mischief.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 75th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
17400 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.
Feb. 22
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft and forgery were reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft in the amount of approximately $600 block was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle’s tires were slashed in an instance of malicious mischief.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
Feb. 23
20500 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Olympic View Drive / 72nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16500 block 37th Place West: A vehicle was prowled and theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving juveniles was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 24
18400 block 41st Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18400 block 41st Place West: Threats were made.
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: An individual suspected of malicious mischief attempted to elude police.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.
16600 block 37th Place West: A burglary was reported.
