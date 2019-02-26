Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 19-23, 2019

Feb. 19

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI after police stopped him for an improper lane change and not having a front license plate.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight. It was parked in the parking lot of the Homewood Suites Hotel. He reported five checkbooks, a backpack and some tools had been stolen.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle, a 1991 Honda Accord, had been stolen. It was parked in the parking lot of the Brighton Court senior living facility.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A Nordstrom employee reported 16 bottles of perfume valued at $2,240 were stolen.

5500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A man reported a bank of mailboxes, which had been knocked down during the snowstorms, had been stolen. The post office did not take them.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of legend drug during a traffic stop. Police found 17 prescription-only pills in a Ziplock bag.

Feb. 20

20900 block 67th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant out of Oregon for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him sleeping in a parked car.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant out of Shoreline for theft.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and threatening to blow up their apartment with a propane tank.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A Goodwill employee reported a man shoplifted a cart full of miscellaneous items from the store valued at $300.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported his brown Tommy Hilfiger wallet was stolen from his locker while he was working out at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. The wallet contained $100 in chase, banks cards and forms of identification.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting from JC Penney. The seven items stolen were valued at $247.

Feb. 21

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled in the parking lot of Whole Foods while she was working. She reported her purse with $50 and her debit card inside and a work bag were stolen.

18100 block 56th Avenue West: A silver, metal briefcase, black backpack and gold ring with blue gemstones were turned into the Lynnwood Police Station.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft reported at DSW. Two females distracted employees while a man concealed shoes in his pants and left the store. He entered and exited the store twice before all three left. The stolen shoes were valued at $784.89.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A man stole a Martin Ovangkol performance acoustic guitar from Guitar Center, swapping it with his old, used Yamaha guitar. The stolen guitar was valued at $1,520.

19700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI after a bank employee said he smelled of intoxicants and she witnessed him driving away.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman reported someone broke into her room at the Rodeo Inn Motel and stole financial paperwork, a necklace, a phone charger and paperwork with her boyfriend’s personal information. The stolen items were valued at $40.

Feb. 22

19100 block Highway 99: An employee of Shannon Towing reported a vehicle and trailer were stolen after someone cut the wire fence to gain access to the property.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Macy’s after she was caught stealing $128.68 merchandise.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her locker at the Lynnwood Recreation Center and her credit cards were used at Fred Meyer.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported his work van was stolen from the front of his residence. It was later recovered in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. A cell phone possibly belonging to the suspect was recovered from the scene.

Feb. 23

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a report of two people asleep in a car parked at Jack in the Box. The warrants were for two counts of burglary and malicious mischief.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was reported to have stolen $250 in clothing from JC Penney.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for stealing shoes valued at $66 from JC Penney.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Homewood Suites Hotel staff found a silver Smith and Wesson handgun in a room after a guest left without checking out.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man stole two pairs of Bose earbuds from the Apple Store valued at $550. Police recovered a phone from the scene that possibly belonged to the suspect.

