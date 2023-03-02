Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 19-25, 2023

Feb. 19
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic violence was reported.
52nd Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17400 block 37th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual lied about their name.
19300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A stalking incident was reported.
Feb. 20
1500 block Northwest 57th Street: Identity theft was reported.
16600 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was charged with misdemeanor malicious mischief and obstruction.
6900 block 192nd Street Southwest: It was reported that an individual used electronic means to extort a victim.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic violence was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
16700 block 55th Place West: Graffiti was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
Feb. 21
16700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses and was driving on a suspended license.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 64th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Shoplifting was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted from Nordstrom.
18500 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported when an individual stole from another’s porch.
48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A commercial burglary was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 41st place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Feb. 22
17500 block Highway 99: A trespasser was arrested for reckless burning.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
9300 block 196th Street Southeast: A runaway juvenile was reported and found.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespasser was removed from Fred Meyer.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16600 block 62nd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
5300 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police performed a warrant arrest.
19300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 23
196th Street Southwest/Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for DUI and disorderly conduct.
176th Street Southwest/62nd Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in a damaged windshield.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
4300 block 192nd place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: An individual was reported for trespassing.
5600 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic violence was reported.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police performed a warrant arrest.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
Feb. 24
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An individual was cited for driving without a license.
Feb. 25
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sexual assault was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: An individual eluded police.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.