Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 19-25, 2023

Feb. 19

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic violence was reported.

52nd Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17400 block 37th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual lied about their name.

19300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A stalking incident was reported.

Feb. 20

1500 block Northwest 57th Street: Identity theft was reported.

16600 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was charged with misdemeanor malicious mischief and obstruction.

6900 block 192nd Street Southwest: It was reported that an individual used electronic means to extort a victim.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic violence was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

16700 block 55th Place West: Graffiti was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

Feb. 21

16700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver committed multiple driving offenses and was driving on a suspended license.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 64th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted from Nordstrom.

18500 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported when an individual stole from another’s porch.

48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A commercial burglary was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 41st place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Feb. 22

17500 block Highway 99: A trespasser was arrested for reckless burning.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

9300 block 196th Street Southeast: A runaway juvenile was reported and found.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespasser was removed from Fred Meyer.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16600 block 62nd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

5300 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police performed a warrant arrest.

19300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 23

196th Street Southwest/Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for DUI and disorderly conduct.

176th Street Southwest/62nd Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in a damaged windshield.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

4300 block 192nd place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: An individual was reported for trespassing.

5600 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor domestic violence was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police performed a warrant arrest.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

Feb. 24

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An individual was cited for driving without a license.

Feb. 25

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sexual assault was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: An individual eluded police.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.