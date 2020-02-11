Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 2-8, 2020

Feb. 2

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter at Nordstrom fled in a vehicle.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A mini-pistol was reported to have been found.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for domestic assault.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a gas station.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted at Alderwood Mall.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

17500 block Highway 99: Police conducted a felony warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen while it was sitting on a chair at Alderwood Mall.

17700 block 62nd Place West: A vehicle window was smashed.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Rite Aid.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible assault.

16800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for shoplifting from Alderwood Mall.

19300 block 52nd Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

Feb. 3

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for a reported court-order violation.

17500 block Highway 99: Multiple subjects were arrested for warrants and drug-related charges after they were stopped by police for jaywalking.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was issued a citation for a traffic offense.

5400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

Feb. 4

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police cited a multiple subjects who shoplifted from Designer Shoe Warehouse. The subjects returned the merchandise after they were contacted by police.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

18900 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

2700 block 198th Place Southwest: A vehicle that had been reported stolen was recovered.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered after police responded to a shoplifting incident.

5600 block 176th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he pushed his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident. The woman sustained minor injuries.

Feb. 5

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A Meadowdale High School student reported being harassed via social media. The school’s resource officer took the report and forwarded the case to the Shoreline Police Department — the jurisdiction of origin.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart. The subject was also reported to have had methamphetamine and heroin.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject fled the scene of a reported shoplifting incident at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall. A citation was issued through the mail.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police arrested a subject who shoplifted from Macy’s and also had stolen a $7,499 necklace from JCPenney.

20500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for third-degree assault.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police investigated a possible animal abuse case.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to an assault.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance where kids were present.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a DUI subject who had been driving with a suspended license and no ignition interlock device and had drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 6

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

5200 block 201st Place Southwest: A residential burglary occurred.

16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

17600 block 67th Place West: Police responded to a DUI.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Moonshine BBQ.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for assault.

Feb. 7

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

23300 block 35th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A felony-warrant subject was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18600 block 40th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Feb. 8

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between two motorists.

21100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to almost have been stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an alcohol-related incident at Alderwood Mall.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported theft.

19600 block Highway 99: Three beers were stolen from the 76 gas station.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested two warrant subjects.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter at Alderwood Mall also caused property damage.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle window was smashed out and keys were stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton