Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 2-8, 2025

Feb. 2
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.
6900 block 208th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief, third-degree theft.
2100 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
16800 block Highway 99: Lost property.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing arrest at transit center.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Fourth-degree assault.
16700 block Cobblestone Drive: Misdemeanor theft.
17400 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft at Target.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property.
Feb. 3
20000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Residential burglary.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle prowl.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Felong assault.
19700 block 40th Avenue West: Burglary.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment.
18900 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18400 block 58th Place West: Graffiti.
19501 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6300 block 199th Place Southwest: Trailer theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstances.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.
19700 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.
Feb. 4
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft, warrant arrest.
18700 block 41st Place West: Driving with license suspended, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: Burglary.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
17400 block 56th Avenue West: Found wallet.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft at Zara.
18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense — racing.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal tresspass and third-degree theft from Denny’s.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Lost property.
17400 block Spruce Way: Fraud.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Domestic violence assault.
6800 block 190th Street Southwest: Potential harassment.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
Feb. 5
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Malicious mischief (possible domestic violence).
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
19500 block Highway 99: third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trepassing.
5600 block 172nd Place Southwest: Identity theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
24100 block Southbound Interstate 5: Warrant arrest.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft Best Western parking lot.
Feb. 6
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree arson.
6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: Assistance to Edmonds PD.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
18800 block 40th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest and third-degree theft.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Missing person adult.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft.
5500 block 168th Street Southwest: Missing person adult.
17900 block Ash Way: Warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing person adult.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft, false misleading statements.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Disturbance, behavioral health contact.
Feb. 7
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree theft.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
5400 block 169th Place Southwest: Extortion – blackmail.
16900 block 41st Place West: Verbal domestic violence.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Second-and fourth-degree assault domestic violence, exposing a child to domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
2800 block 196th Street southwest: Substance possession and false statements.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Trespassing.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
18700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
Feb. 8
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact, assault.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Possession of a controlled substance, stolen property.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree malicious mischief involving trailer.
19500 block Highway 99: Substance use in publlic, warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct — pedestrian in roadway.
17100 block 37th Avenue West: Threat.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft from Sephora and Victoria’s Secret.
6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
