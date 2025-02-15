Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 2-8, 2025

48 mins ago 5

Feb. 2

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.

6900 block 208th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief, third-degree theft.

2100 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

16800 block Highway 99: Lost property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing arrest at transit center.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Fourth-degree assault.

16700 block Cobblestone Drive: Misdemeanor theft.

17400 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft at Target.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property.

Feb. 3

20000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Residential burglary.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle prowl.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Felong assault.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: Burglary.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment.

18900 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18400 block 58th Place West: Graffiti.

19501 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6300 block 199th Place Southwest: Trailer theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstances.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.

19700 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.

Feb. 4

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft, warrant arrest.

18700 block 41st Place West: Driving with license suspended, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: Burglary.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

17400 block 56th Avenue West: Found wallet.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft at Zara.

18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense — racing.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal tresspass and third-degree theft from Denny’s.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Lost property.

17400 block Spruce Way: Fraud.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Domestic violence assault.

6800 block 190th Street Southwest: Potential harassment.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

Feb. 5

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Malicious mischief (possible domestic violence).

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

19500 block Highway 99: third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trepassing.

5600 block 172nd Place Southwest: Identity theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

24100 block Southbound Interstate 5: Warrant arrest.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree burglary.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft Best Western parking lot.

Feb. 6

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree arson.

6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: Assistance to Edmonds PD.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

18800 block 40th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest and third-degree theft.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Missing person adult.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft.

5500 block 168th Street Southwest: Missing person adult.

17900 block Ash Way: Warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing person adult.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft, false misleading statements.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Disturbance, behavioral health contact.

Feb. 7

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree theft.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

5400 block 169th Place Southwest: Extortion – blackmail.

16900 block 41st Place West: Verbal domestic violence.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Second-and fourth-degree assault domestic violence, exposing a child to domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

2800 block 196th Street southwest: Substance possession and false statements.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Trespassing.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

18700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

Feb. 8

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact, assault.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Possession of a controlled substance, stolen property.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree malicious mischief involving trailer.

19500 block Highway 99: Substance use in publlic, warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct — pedestrian in roadway.

17100 block 37th Avenue West: Threat.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft from Sephora and Victoria’s Secret.

6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME