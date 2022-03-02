Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 20-26, 2022

Feb. 20
7300 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a first-degree felony assault.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
164th Street Southeast / Bothell-Everett Highway: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a call about reckless burning.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call with no assault.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call with no assault.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18800 block 65th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
19100 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony theft occurred.
Feb. 21
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony organized retail theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was approached but the driver drove away before being apprehended.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
Feb. 22
6600 block 190th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was apprehended for stealing items from Ross. They were subsequently arrested for multiple warrants.
19600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
21000 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was charged for trespassing.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about an assault.
19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls about reckless burning.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject attempted to steal items while in possession of a dangerous weapon. The subject was apprehended and arrested for felony theft and a DUI warrant.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
40th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about an assault.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was charged for trespassing.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault as well as reckless endangerment.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.
26100 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony theft of a catalytic converter was reported.
18800 block 65th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject robbed a victim of their purse.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about a sexual offense.
17400 block 60th Avenue West: A forgery scam occurred.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Washing machines were vandalized.
Feb. 23
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The subject was arrested for a felony warrant.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call with no assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject was arrested for shoplifting.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant DUI arrest.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
Feb. 24
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
2500 block 164th Street Southwest: Stolen license plates were recovered on an unoccupied vehicle.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
10100 block Edmonds Way: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 unit.
23600 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 unit.
Feb. 25
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a call about a sexual assault.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: Gas was reported stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen.
16400 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19100 block I-5 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3900 block 180th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a second-degree theft of a firearm was reported.
18100 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
Feb. 26
18100 block 64th Avenue West: License plates were stolen.
18800 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.
6500 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence and harassment call.
189th Street Southwest / 55th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and having open alcoholic containers in the vehicle.
18800 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about a suspicious circumstance regarding broken furniture.
