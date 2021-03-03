Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 21-27, 2021

Feb. 21

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

6200 block Dale Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6000 block 178th Street Southwest: A front license plate was stolen.

5500 block 189th Street Southwest: A subject was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. When police approached, they observed what appeared to be an open switchblade knife sitting on the subject’s lap. On the passenger seats, the officer observed drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant and the subject was released from the scene with charges pending the warrant.

19600 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A BB gun was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and other other infractions.

18300 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

Feb. 22

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject reported being extorted.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A resident found a hole drilled in the front door.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen.

Feb. 23

16400 block 44th Avenue West:A man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

4100 block 192nd Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen U-haul truck was recovered.

17900 block Ash Way: A vehicle was stolen.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18400 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A man reported being blackmailed by someone he sent nude photos to through a dating app.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

600 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related crime.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

Feb. 24

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A male was detained for causing a disturbance and was later released.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was recovered.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was removed from the shower program at the former vehicle emission test location.

18400 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was sexually assaulted.

17600 block Highway 99: A registered sex offender was arrested for a warrant.

Admiralty Way/Gibson Road: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a felony drug charge.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance regarding an argument over personal property and civil matters.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject left a laptop in a Lyft vehicle and is now unable to log into online banking and email accounts.

Feb. 25

20700 block Highway 99: A DUI rollover vehicle collision was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for a temporary vehicle permit violation and driving with a suspended license.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a misdemeanor drug charge.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and drug paraphernalia possession.

18700 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without insurance or license plates.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A man entered his ex’s apartment wanting to talk and broke a mirror. He also grabbed the victim by the arms.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen from a purse while the victim was distracted.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested after assaulting a police officer at Fred Meyer. According to police, the suspect sprayed the officer with pepper spray after the officer contacted the suspect and recovered stolen merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was later stopped and arrested for second-degree theft and second-degree assault.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver hit another vehicle in the KFC drive-thru and fled. The suspect driver was identified, located and cited for hit and run.

Feb. 26

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle collision was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from the location.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A harassment report was filed.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A wallet and money were stolen during an armed robbery.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton