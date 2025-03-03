Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 23 – March 1, 2025

Feb. 23
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, known possession of a controlled substance.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Threats, possible harassment.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft at Fred Meyer.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, failure to obey.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass at Safeway.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Burglary.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 24
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft at Safeway.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass at Safeway.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, drugs were seized.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft at Macy’s.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstruction.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, known possession of a controlled substance.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft; juveniles stole from Kohl’s.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Burglary.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18000 block Highway 99: Lost property.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 25
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in recovering a stolen vehicle.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Burglary.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.
6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: Fraud/theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Found property, methadone.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil order for service.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil order for service.
13300 block 29th Drive Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police.1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.
1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood Police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.
17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
Feb. 26
6500 block 192nd Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.
3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18800 block Highway 99: Lost property.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.
10800 block 5th Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
22600 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft or lost license plate.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
50th Avenue West / 200th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
138300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Obstructing, weapons.
21900 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: Civil.
18300 block 60th Avenue West: Civil.
18300 block 60th Avenue West: Civil.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
204th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Misdemeanor hit-and-run assault.
52nd Avenue West /Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree trespass, three warrant arrests.
Feb. 27
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: [Juvenile weapons violation. See related story here.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Domestic violence, no assault, harassment.
20400 block 52nd Avenue West: First-degree robbery, second-degree assault.
20700 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
17800 block 31st Place West: Lynnwood pPolice assisted another agency in vehicle recovery and first-degree possession of a stolen trailer.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two instances of third-degree misdemeanor theft at Nordstrom.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
16500 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 28
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, third-degree theft.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, dangerous weapons, possession of a controlled substance.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicion of a no-contact order violation.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Missing adult.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Runaway juvenile.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic, no crime.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
19400 block 86th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, no driver’s license.
16000 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Subject who was previously trespassed returned.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended, possession of controlled substance.
17200 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
March 1
4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, lost dog.
6500 block 180th Street Southwest: Civil, order for service.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.