Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 23 – March 1, 2025

Feb. 23

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, known possession of a controlled substance.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Threats, possible harassment.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, failure to obey.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass at Safeway.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Burglary.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 24

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft at Safeway.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass at Safeway.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, drugs were seized.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft at Macy’s.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstruction.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, known possession of a controlled substance.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft; juveniles stole from Kohl’s.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Burglary.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18000 block Highway 99: Lost property.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 25

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in recovering a stolen vehicle.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Burglary.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.

6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: Fraud/theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Found property, methadone.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil order for service.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Civil order for service.

13300 block 29th Drive Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police.1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.

1800 block South Lake Stevens Road: Lynnwood Police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.

17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

Feb. 26

6500 block 192nd Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18800 block Highway 99: Lost property.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.

10800 block 5th Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

22600 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K-9 unit.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft or lost license plate.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

50th Avenue West / 200th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

138300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Obstructing, weapons.

21900 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: Civil.

18300 block 60th Avenue West: Civil.

18300 block 60th Avenue West: Civil.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

204th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Misdemeanor hit-and-run assault.

52nd Avenue West /Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree trespass, three warrant arrests.

Feb. 27

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: [Juvenile weapons violation. See related story here.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Domestic violence, no assault, harassment.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: First-degree robbery, second-degree assault.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

17800 block 31st Place West: Lynnwood pPolice assisted another agency in vehicle recovery and first-degree possession of a stolen trailer.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two instances of third-degree misdemeanor theft at Nordstrom.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

16500 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 28

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, third-degree theft.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, dangerous weapons, possession of a controlled substance.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Suspicion of a no-contact order violation.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence, no assault.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Missing adult.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Runaway juvenile.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic, no crime.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

19400 block 86th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, no driver’s license.

16000 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Subject who was previously trespassed returned.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended, possession of controlled substance.

17200 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

March 1

4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, lost dog.

6500 block 180th Street Southwest: Civil, order for service.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.

