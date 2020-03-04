Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 24-March 1, 2020

Feb. 24

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for a suspended license led to a warrant arrest. The driver also had drug paraphernalia.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident at the Walmart.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a vehicle prowl previously reported at Embassy Suites hotel.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

19800 block Highway 99: A felony assault was reported at LA Fitness.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Homewood Suites hotel parking lot.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A drone was located at Scriber Lake Park.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Lowe’s.

Feb. 25

5500 block Firwood Drive: A residential burglary was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was reported to have been arrested at Walmart. The subject was previously trespassed from the store for shoplifting.

18000 block Highway 99: A man was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

18400 block Beech Road: A felony warrant subject was reported to have fled police during a traffic stop. The warrant was for failing to register as a sex offender.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Edmonds Community College.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A purse was located at Meadowdale Elementary School.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

Feb. 26

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance with a physical assault at a residence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault occurred at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate.

16800 block Olympic View Drive: A firearm was discharged on the roadway. Police reported finding shell casings. No injuries were reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a drug-related incident at the 76 gas station.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Walmart for drug paraphernalia possession.

Feb. 27

19500 block Highway 99: A transient man was arrested for a Bothell warrant after he was trespassing on private property. He was transferred to Bothell Police Department custody.

18800 block 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI and possession a dangerous weapon after police located two pistols stored between the vehicle’s driver door and seat.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

19600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at the 76 gas station for a warrant.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a drug-related DUI arrest near the 76 gas station. The driver was reported to have narcotics and a dangerous weapon in his possession.

Feb. 28

20800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at LA Fitness.

3500 block 180th Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Pizza Hut.

18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Mark 2 Collision Center.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled in the Goodwill parking lot.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen while it was parked at Kohl’s.

19500 block 73rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Olympus Spa parking lot.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

Feb. 29

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police investigated a sexual assault.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and was also reported to have drug paraphernalia in his possession.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

March 1

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported at Guitar Center.

18800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for a misdemeanor drug charge.

5900 block 164th Place Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A van with tools inside was stolen while it was parked at a residence.

6400 block 181St Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance after a man threatened to kill his sister.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An unknown subject used a stolen credit card at Alderwood Mall to make unauthorized purchases.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at YWCA Pathways for Women.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI at Pinewood Square Apartments.

18600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a man hit his wife on the side of the head and kicked her while she was on the ground.

20600 block Highway 99: A woman prowled a vehicle parked at Doug’s Hyundai and smoked methamphetamine.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen from a vehicle parked at Alderwood Mall.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Two women were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at QFC.

17222 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

3000 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman shoplifted from Sephora.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.

23900 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton