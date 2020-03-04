Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 24-March 1, 2020

Feb. 24
6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for a suspended license led to a warrant arrest. The driver also had drug paraphernalia.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident at the Walmart.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a vehicle prowl previously reported at Embassy Suites hotel.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.
19800 block Highway 99: A felony assault was reported at LA Fitness.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Homewood Suites hotel parking lot.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A drone was located at Scriber Lake Park.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Lowe’s.
Feb. 25
5500 block Firwood Drive: A residential burglary was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was reported to have been arrested at Walmart. The subject was previously trespassed from the store for shoplifting.
18000 block Highway 99: A man was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.
18400 block Beech Road: A felony warrant subject was reported to have fled police during a traffic stop. The warrant was for failing to register as a sex offender.
4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Edmonds Community College.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A purse was located at Meadowdale Elementary School.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
Feb. 26
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance with a physical assault at a residence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred at Alderwood Mall.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault occurred at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate.
16800 block Olympic View Drive: A firearm was discharged on the roadway. Police reported finding shell casings. No injuries were reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a drug-related incident at the 76 gas station.
17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Walmart for drug paraphernalia possession.
Feb. 27
19500 block Highway 99: A transient man was arrested for a Bothell warrant after he was trespassing on private property. He was transferred to Bothell Police Department custody.
18800 block 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI and possession a dangerous weapon after police located two pistols stored between the vehicle’s driver door and seat.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
19600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at the 76 gas station for a warrant.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a drug-related DUI arrest near the 76 gas station. The driver was reported to have narcotics and a dangerous weapon in his possession.
Feb. 28
20800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI arrest.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at LA Fitness.
3500 block 180th Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Pizza Hut.
18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Mark 2 Collision Center.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled in the Goodwill parking lot.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen while it was parked at Kohl’s.
19500 block 73rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Olympus Spa parking lot.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
Feb. 29
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police investigated a sexual assault.
8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and was also reported to have drug paraphernalia in his possession.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault.
March 1
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported at Guitar Center.
18800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for a misdemeanor drug charge.
5900 block 164th Place Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A van with tools inside was stolen while it was parked at a residence.
6400 block 181St Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance after a man threatened to kill his sister.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An unknown subject used a stolen credit card at Alderwood Mall to make unauthorized purchases.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at YWCA Pathways for Women.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI at Pinewood Square Apartments.
18600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a man hit his wife on the side of the head and kicked her while she was on the ground.
20600 block Highway 99: A woman prowled a vehicle parked at Doug’s Hyundai and smoked methamphetamine.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen from a vehicle parked at Alderwood Mall.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Two women were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at QFC.
17222 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.
3000 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman shoplifted from Sephora.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.
23900 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
