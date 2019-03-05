Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 24-March 2, 2019

Feb. 24

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male and female were arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. They stole a combined total of $195 in clothing. The man attempted to lie about his name to the police and was discovered to have two drug-related warrants.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A Bed, Bath and Beyond employee reported a man was seen on video surveillance stealing several small items by putting them in his pockets. The combined value of the items was $25.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting groceries from Whole Foods.

20700 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested after police discovered them to be unconscious in a parked vehicle in the Rodeo Inn Motel parking lot. Drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested when police responded to a domestic dispute between the man and his boyfriend. The man appeared to be drunk and was holding a knife.

Feb. 25

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A woman reported someone stole the license plate from her car and replaced it with a different license plate.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Bed, Bath and Beyond. Employees said the man had previously shoplifted from the store. While searching the suspect’s backpack, police found multiple credit cards, checks and documents that did not belong to him. Police also found heroin and methamphetamines in his backpack.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported theft at Big 5 Sporting Goods after a woman was seen on video surveillance stealing a shirt.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for shoplifting 16 pairs of shoes from JC Penney. Store employees said the woman had shoplifted from the store the week before. The shoes were valued at $963.37.

19500 block 56th Avenue West: A man was reported to have broken into two vehicles parked at Innovative Comfort Systems. One of the vehicle had a rear window smashed in. The damage was valued at $200. Items stolen from both vehicles were valued at $2,812. The suspect cut through the wire fence with bolt cutters to enter the property.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting $98.19 worth of clothing from Goodwill.

Feb. 26

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested in the parking lot of the 76 Gas Station for a vehicle prowl warrant out of Kirkland.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and a woman were arrested for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty. Police found a Glock in the man’s pocket.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting a pair of jeans valued at $60 from Kohl’s. Police also found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

19300 block 60th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for shoplifting art supplies from Hobby Lobby. The merchandise was valued at $110.77. Police also found drug paraphernalia in her possession.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juvenile females were arrested for shoplifting two Apple watches from the Apple store. One watch was valued at $650 and the other was valued at $700. They were released to the care of their family.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were arrested after police responded to reportes of them using drugs in a van parked in the Meadowdale Apartments parking lot. When police arrived they discovered the man had a warrant and attempted to flee police custody. Police found drug paraphernalia including .69 grams of methamphetamine and .77 grams of heroin.

Feb. 27

20700 block Highway 99: Police arrested three men during a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia, including 12.49 grams of methamphetamine.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine after police responded to reports of the man knocking on an apartment door asking for money.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported burglary at Gale Contractor Service. Three propane tanks valued at $250 each were reported stolen. The propane in each tank was valued at $60 each. The locks to a work truck were punched out and the damage was valued at $400. Someone also siphoned $30 worth of gas from the truck’s gas tank.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A Fred Meyer employee reported someone stole a shipping container and the trailer it was on.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. The stolen merchandise was valued at $85.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI after crashing this truck into the garage building of an apartment complex. He told police he takes vicodin prescribed by his doctor.

Feb. 28

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony hit-and-run warrant out of Seattle. Police found a package of suboxone in his wallet without a prescription.

19100 block Highway 99: Someone cut a hole in the property fence of Shannon Towing. The damage was valued at $25.

17900 block Ash Way: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for burglary out of King County.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for identity theft, financial fraud, forgery, unlawful possession of payment instrument when police found multiple credit cards, personal information and other forged documents in her purse. Police also found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in her possession.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a hit and run after leaving the scene of a minor accident. He said he left the scene because he had recently received a previous ticket.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for a warrant after police found her and a man unconscious in a parked vehicle. Police found .7 grams of methamphetamine in their possession.

16700 block highway 99: A woman was arrested for a DUI after being pulled over for driving without a rear, passenger tire. Police found an open bottle of Sailor Jerry’s rum in the center console of the car.

March 1

11900 block Highway 99: A man was transferred to police custody after being picked up by Everett police for a warrant for theft.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI and possession of 2.45 grams of cocaine after police stopped her during a traffic stop. Police pulled her over after a routine license plate check showed her driver’s license was suspended for a previous DUI.

16600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle when police responded to reports of a couple having sex in a parked vehicle. The man also had multiple warrants out of Everett. The woman was also arrested for possession of .74 grams of heroin an 4.96 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. Other drug paraphernalia was also found.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the parking garage at the AMC Theater. Two backpacks with a laptop, Apple Macbook, school books and other personal items were reported stolen. The combined value of the items was $3,000.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An Xfinity/Comcast store employee reported a man stole a three-pack of X-fi pods valued at $119.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A Nordstrom employee reported two men stole $1,750 worth of Tom Ford fragrances. Six fragrances were stolen.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A woman reported someone broke into her home and stole $16,000 in cash she had stored in her spare bedroom.

March 2

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A man and a woman were arrested at the AT&T store for warrants after police responded to reports of suspicious behavior. Police found suboxone strips and pills in her purse as well as 1.36 grams of heroin and multiple forms of identity that did not match her name. Police checked their car and found multiple forged temporary debit cards, drug paraphernalia, 78 diazepam pills, 10 oxycodone pills, 12 grams of methamphetamine and equipment used for forgery.

4000 block 197th Street Southwest: An employee at Goodwill said someone “donated” a Stevens 12-gauge shotgun.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting $211.23 in merchandise from JC Penney. Police also found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

20800 block Highway 99: A man with two kitchen knives was arrested in front of Lynnwood Gun for possession of a dangerous weapon. Police also found drug paraphernalia and a pill bottle with multiple prescription-only pills.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A man reported his grey 1999 Honda Civic was stolen while it was parked in front of his residence.

6600 block 182nd Street Southwest: A woman reported someone stole $100 from her mother’s bank account without her consent. There was also a check cashed from her account in the amount of $200.

Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for using a forged passport and possession of .35 grams of cocaine.

18400 block Beech Road: Someone cut a hole in the chain-linked fence at the T-Mobile cell tower site and stole propane from tanks used to power the generator. Ten pounds of copper was also stolen. The damage done to the fence was valued at $1,800-$2,000.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton