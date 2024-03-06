Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 2, 2024

Feb. 25
5300 206th Street Southwest: Felony harassment and misdemeanor assault were reported.
19500 Highway 99: An individual attempted to obstruct police using a false statement.
6100 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 44th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18200 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5700 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Harassment was reported.
Feb. 26
5600 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4000 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 168th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle after a burglary was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported. When officers responded, they arrested a subject with a warrant.
19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4800 168th Street Southwest: An instance of malicious mischief was reported after an attempted vehicle theft.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 196th Street Southwest: Police identified a juvenile driving without a license after traffic offenses were reported.
19300 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18600 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5630 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18000 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18600 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 48th Avenue West: A rifle was turned in to police for destruction.
20100 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 27
2800 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4700 176th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an individual overdosing on medication.
18600 66th Avenue West: A felony theft of mail was reported.
3800 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony assault on an officer was reported.
18200 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 200th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4600 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4700 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing and malicious mischief were reported.
18900 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19300 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 44th Avenue West: Sexual assault was reported.
4600 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 28
19300 44th Avenue West: A firearm was turned in to police for destruction.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 208th Street Southwest: A bite from an aggressive animal was reported.
19300 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6300 206th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
Feb. 29
17400 66th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
19300 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 44th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
18900 28th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 36th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
3100 184th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 1
19700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
19500 Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19600 Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
4000 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17100 37th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4800 168th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.
17900 Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
18800 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
20600 44th Avenue West: Two instances of identity theft were reported.
18000 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 2
4400 194th Street Southwest: An animal was reported to be abandoned.
19800 48th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with a warrant arrest.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
18700 33rd Avenue West: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.
18100 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing, resisting arrest and provoking an assault were reported.
4900 200th Street Southwest: An instance of malicious mischief was reported after an attempted vehicle theft.
18600 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police after being suspected of misdemeanor theft.
19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
4000 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
