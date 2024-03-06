Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 2, 2024

Feb. 25

5300 206th Street Southwest: Felony harassment and misdemeanor assault were reported.

19500 Highway 99: An individual attempted to obstruct police using a false statement.

6100 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 44th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18200 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5700 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

Feb. 26

5600 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4000 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 168th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle after a burglary was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported. When officers responded, they arrested a subject with a warrant.

19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4800 168th Street Southwest: An instance of malicious mischief was reported after an attempted vehicle theft.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 196th Street Southwest: Police identified a juvenile driving without a license after traffic offenses were reported.

19300 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18600 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5630 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18000 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18600 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 48th Avenue West: A rifle was turned in to police for destruction.

20100 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 27

2800 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4700 176th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an individual overdosing on medication.

18600 66th Avenue West: A felony theft of mail was reported.

3800 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony assault on an officer was reported.

18200 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 200th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4600 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4700 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing and malicious mischief were reported.

18900 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19300 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 44th Avenue West: Sexual assault was reported.

4600 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 28

19300 44th Avenue West: A firearm was turned in to police for destruction.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 208th Street Southwest: A bite from an aggressive animal was reported.

19300 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6300 206th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

Feb. 29

17400 66th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19300 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 44th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

18900 28th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 36th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

3100 184th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 1

19700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

19500 Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19600 Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

4000 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17100 37th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4800 168th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.

17900 Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

18800 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

20600 44th Avenue West: Two instances of identity theft were reported.

18000 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 2

4400 194th Street Southwest: An animal was reported to be abandoned.

19800 48th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with a warrant arrest.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

18700 33rd Avenue West: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.

18100 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing, resisting arrest and provoking an assault were reported.

4900 200th Street Southwest: An instance of malicious mischief was reported after an attempted vehicle theft.

18600 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police after being suspected of misdemeanor theft.

19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

4000 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.