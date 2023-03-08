Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 26- March 4, 2023

Feb. 26
19700 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: An individual misused 911.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual trespassed.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: After a no-contact order violation, police made an arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
4200 block 194th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual with a warrant for obstruction and resisting arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: An individual committed malicious mischief by breaking an exterior door.
3800 block 191st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
200th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18200 block 41st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
11900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
17900 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle but was apprehended.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police assisted the fire department.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17200 block 34th Place West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: Lottery tickets were stolen during a burglary.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, which was recovered.
20800 block 49th Avenue West: A missing adult was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 42nd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3900 block 173rd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 27
17500 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for trespassing after making a false statement to a public servant.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: An individual stole alcohol and chips from a convenience store.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A generator was stolen in an instance of felony theft.
7000 block 187th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
168th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: After being called to respond to an unspecified misdemeanor, police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19100 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
17800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 28
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block Highway 99: Identity theft occurred.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was charged for eluding police after committing multiple driving offenses.
5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3800 block 191Street Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17900 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
March 1
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police arrested a driver for possession of stolen property and attempts to elude police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4900 block 184th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police were called to address a situation where an individual was using intimate pictures for blackmail.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
March 2
19200 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
200th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18700 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of an animal bite.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose.
16800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
5700 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Harassment was reported in a domestic dispute.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
March 3
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Highway 99:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: An attempted break in was reported.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5100 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A candy store was burgled.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A lewd act of indecent exposure was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver in a hit-and-run collision eluded police.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported during a domestic dispute.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
20800 block Highway 99: Threats were made.
20700 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for felony possession of stolen property.
16400 block Spruce Way: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
March 4
48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in slashed tires.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block 56th Avenue West: Harassment occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19200 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen in an act of felony theft.
40th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
198th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A missing juvenile was reported.
