Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 26- March 4, 2023

Feb. 26

19700 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: An individual misused 911.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual trespassed.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: After a no-contact order violation, police made an arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

4200 block 194th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual with a warrant for obstruction and resisting arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: An individual committed malicious mischief by breaking an exterior door.

3800 block 191st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

200th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block 41st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

11900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

17900 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle but was apprehended.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police assisted the fire department.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17200 block 34th Place West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: Lottery tickets were stolen during a burglary.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, which was recovered.

20800 block 49th Avenue West: A missing adult was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 42nd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3900 block 173rd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 27

17500 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for trespassing after making a false statement to a public servant.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: An individual stole alcohol and chips from a convenience store.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A generator was stolen in an instance of felony theft.

7000 block 187th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

168th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: After being called to respond to an unspecified misdemeanor, police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19100 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

17800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 28

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block Highway 99: Identity theft occurred.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was charged for eluding police after committing multiple driving offenses.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3800 block 191Street Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17900 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

March 1

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police arrested a driver for possession of stolen property and attempts to elude police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4900 block 184th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police were called to address a situation where an individual was using intimate pictures for blackmail.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

March 2

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18700 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of an animal bite.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose.

16800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

5700 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Harassment was reported in a domestic dispute.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

March 3

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Highway 99:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: An attempted break in was reported.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5100 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A candy store was burgled.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A lewd act of indecent exposure was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver in a hit-and-run collision eluded police.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported during a domestic dispute.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

20800 block Highway 99: Threats were made.

20700 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for felony possession of stolen property.

16400 block Spruce Way: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

March 4

48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in slashed tires.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block 56th Avenue West: Harassment occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen in an act of felony theft.

40th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

198th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A missing juvenile was reported.