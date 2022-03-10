Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 27- March 4, 2022

Feb. 27
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18000 block 43rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and credit cards were stolen and used.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft occurred
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17400 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6000 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic violence court order violation led to a felony order violation and two felony warrants.
Feb. 28
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A cat was injured by suspicious circumstances.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was charged with a felony assault and robbery of their roommate due to a dispute over drug dealing.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for driving with their license suspended.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a possible arson.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was charged for brandishing a weapon.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from a locker room at LA Fitness. A stolen debit card was used later at a QFC.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: License plates were stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A cat was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
March 1
20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
March 2
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was arrested for domestic violence assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
20400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject lied about their name during a traffic stop. The subject was cited and released.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault call with no violence.
8600 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.
March 3
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A pedestrian lied about his name when he was stopped. He was arrested for multiple warrants once his real name was revealed.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A store manager was assaulted.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
20700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire on a call.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
19800 block 58th Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
4100 block 192nd Street Southwest: A subject was questioned for trying to pay with a fake $100 bill.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle’s window was broken.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony organized retail theft occurred.
7100 block 188th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
March 4
5100 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and warrants.
16600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
8000 block Sierra Drive: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police with an attempted residential burglary.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.
20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.
19800 block Firwood Drive: Police arrested a subject for a felony domestic violence assault and a warrant.
20400 block 53rd Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported from Ulta Beauty.
7000 block 191st Place Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
