Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 27- March 4, 2022

Feb. 27

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18000 block 43rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and credit cards were stolen and used.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft occurred

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17400 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6000 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic violence court order violation led to a felony order violation and two felony warrants.

Feb. 28

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A cat was injured by suspicious circumstances.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was charged with a felony assault and robbery of their roommate due to a dispute over drug dealing.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for driving with their license suspended.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a possible arson.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was charged for brandishing a weapon.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from a locker room at LA Fitness. A stolen debit card was used later at a QFC.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: License plates were stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A cat was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

March 1

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

March 2

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male subject was arrested for domestic violence assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

20400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject lied about their name during a traffic stop. The subject was cited and released.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault call with no violence.

8600 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.

March 3

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A pedestrian lied about his name when he was stopped. He was arrested for multiple warrants once his real name was revealed.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A store manager was assaulted.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

20700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire on a call.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19800 block 58th Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

4100 block 192nd Street Southwest: A subject was questioned for trying to pay with a fake $100 bill.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle’s window was broken.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony organized retail theft occurred.

7100 block 188th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

March 4

5100 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and warrants.

16600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

8000 block Sierra Drive: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police with an attempted residential burglary.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.

20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.

19800 block Firwood Drive: Police arrested a subject for a felony domestic violence assault and a warrant.

20400 block 53rd Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported from Ulta Beauty.

7000 block 191st Place Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.