Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 28-March 6, 2021

Feb. 28
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A resident reported being threatened.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Fred Meyer.
5500 block 173rd Place Southwest: An assault was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.
March 1
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Multiple fences were damaged and a car was keyed.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault occurred after one individual pepper sprayed another.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A rubber sex toy was stolen from a store.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at the City Center parking garage. A purse, jewelry and massage table were stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.
March 2
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Two vehicles had catalytic converters stolen from in the span of a week.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with no license and no ignition interlocking device.
17900 block 56th Avenue West: Money was stolen.
20100 block 66th Place West: A man was assaulted.
5000 block 194th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was removed from Lynnwood Square.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17900 block 40th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled.
7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.
3800 block Maple Road: Someone attempted to prowl a vehicle.
March 3
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested near Walmart for a hit-and-run collision and other charges including DUI, fourth-degree assault and obstruction.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile female reported she had sex with multiple males at an apartment.
17800 block 38th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.
20100 block 66th Place West: Police responded to a felony domestic-violence assault.
20600 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A subject used stolen personal information to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
March 4
20700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
7700 block Broadway: A sexual crime was reported.
20500 block Interstate 5 South: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20900 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block 66th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Barnes and Noble.
19200 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A subject made threats to an employee at a business.
March 5
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer for shoplifting.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.
March 6
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with tracking a suspect involved in a stabbing.
3200 block Wetmore Avenue: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted Washington State Patrol with tracking a suspect who fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal dispute occurred.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole from Fred Meyer.
20700 block Highway 99: A man was assaulted.
18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man grabbed his girlfriend and threw her to the ground.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported and a vehicle was prowled.
4100 block 185th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. The reporting party refused to press charges and said he only wanted the information documented.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A man was removed from a business for the second time.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
