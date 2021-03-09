Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 28-March 6, 2021

Feb. 28

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A resident reported being threatened.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Fred Meyer.

5500 block 173rd Place Southwest: An assault was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

March 1

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Multiple fences were damaged and a car was keyed.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault occurred after one individual pepper sprayed another.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A rubber sex toy was stolen from a store.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at the City Center parking garage. A purse, jewelry and massage table were stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.

March 2

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Two vehicles had catalytic converters stolen from in the span of a week.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with no license and no ignition interlocking device.

17900 block 56th Avenue West: Money was stolen.

20100 block 66th Place West: A man was assaulted.

5000 block 194th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was removed from Lynnwood Square.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17900 block 40th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.

3800 block Maple Road: Someone attempted to prowl a vehicle.

March 3

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested near Walmart for a hit-and-run collision and other charges including DUI, fourth-degree assault and obstruction.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile female reported she had sex with multiple males at an apartment.

17800 block 38th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

20100 block 66th Place West: Police responded to a felony domestic-violence assault.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A subject used stolen personal information to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

March 4

20700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7700 block Broadway: A sexual crime was reported.

20500 block Interstate 5 South: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20900 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block 66th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Barnes and Noble.

19200 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A subject made threats to an employee at a business.

March 5

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer for shoplifting.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.

March 6

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with tracking a suspect involved in a stabbing.

3200 block Wetmore Avenue: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted Washington State Patrol with tracking a suspect who fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal dispute occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole from Fred Meyer.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was assaulted.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man grabbed his girlfriend and threw her to the ground.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported and a vehicle was prowled.

4100 block 185th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. The reporting party refused to press charges and said he only wanted the information documented.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A man was removed from a business for the second time.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton