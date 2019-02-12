Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 3-9, 2019

Feb. 3

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A man reported his rear license plate was stolen from his parked vehicle.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A man reported his work vehicle had been prowled overnight. The driver’s side door was open and the lock had been punched out. A skill saw and screw gun valued at $200 were reported stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Value Village. After she was taken into police custody, officers found drug paraphernalia.

20700 block Highway 99: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while parked in the Rodeo Inn parking lot. He reported a cable-pull winch and six-pack case of Pepsi were stolen from the truck’s bed box. He said the winch was valued at $50.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A woman reported someone stole the license plate from her vehicle.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants.

Feb. 4

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI after police pulled him over for driving recklessly while leaving the Fred Meyer parking lot.

20400 block 28th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants.

17500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and trespassed from QFC for causing a disturbance in the store. The man was intoxicated and acting erratically.

4700 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen while it was parked outside his girlfriend’s residence.

Feb. 5

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile turned a counterfeit $10 bill over to police.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: An employee at Emanuel Liquor and Wine reported a customer used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his items.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: Two men were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after witnesses reported they were smoking drugs in a parked vehicle.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a theft at AT&T after a man and a juvenile broke a display case and stole four iPhones. Police later found the suspects with another man who had one of the stolen phones. One of the men had an unregistered firearm in his possession. All three adults were arrested, and the juvenile was transported to Denney Youth Center. The four phones were valued at $3,799.96 and the damage done to the display case was estimated at $150.

Feb. 6

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute between a man and a woman. No physical assault was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight. He said his ASUS tablet and Uber sign were stolen. The items were valued at $100.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A man said the IRS called to inform him someone was using his Social Security number to gain employment. The man said he checked his credit score and noticed no unusual activity.

21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from Enterprise Car Rental after two suspects were seen on video surveillance taking the vehicle’s keys out of the company’s drop box.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Walgreens. Two males stole $1,672.96 in prepaid debit cards after reaching over the counter to confirm payment on the register.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia at his place of employment. Police also found 2.8 grams of methamphetamines and 2.9 grams of heroin.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. Stolen items include clothing, candles and a scented plugin valued at $385.68.

Feb. 7

18600 block 41st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman at their residence. No physical assault was reported.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A man reported his Rolex watch was stolen off his desk at work.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported her upstairs neighbors were harassing her by purposefully being loud and disruptive.

17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of wine from QFC. He had previously been trespassed from the store. The bottle of wine was valued at $15.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for shoplifting pens and markers from Hobby Lobby. The stolen merchandise was valued at $93.09.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at Victoria’s Secret. She said someone charged $95 to her credit card at a gas station.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for attempting to shoplift beauty products from Walgreens. After police took her into custody, they found drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Feb. 8

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested in Bothell for two misdemeanor warrants out of Lynnwood and transferred to Lynnwood Jail.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested after attempting to sell stolen property at Guitar Center. Once the couple was in custody, police found a stolen credit card and drug paraphernalia, including 0.14 grams of heroin.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman reported receiving threats from a man with whom she was communicating with online was threatening her.

18300 block Hurst Road: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a man and woman who are in a relationship. No physical assault was reported.

Feb. 9

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI after witnesses reported he was driving in circles in a grocery store parking lot. The man’s 4-year-old son was in the vehicle with him.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend after the couple’s neighbor reported witnessing him grab the girlfriend by her head and neck.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A man was arrested after returning to a hotel he had been trespassed from earlier that evening. He initially refused to leave after trying to pay for a room with cash, while the hotel only accepted credit cards.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reported that another man who was following him attempted to hit him and rob him. The suspect attempted to grab the man’s wallet and phone.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and a woman were both arrested for warrants while sitting in a car parked at the Union 76 gas station. The woman had a warrant from Washington State Patrol for a DUI and the man had a felony warrant out of Lynnwood.

