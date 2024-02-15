Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2024

Feb. 4

18700 Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended license, were reported.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 208th Street Southwest: An individual was charged with fraud after attempting to impersonate the Lynnwood Police Department Chief of Police.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20300 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6700 204th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.

6500 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17900 33rd Place West: A burglary was reported.

20400 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3800 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses and a hit-and-run collision were reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended license, were reported.

3100 177th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 36th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

4200 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

19100 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17300 Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

20400 54th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 5

3100 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, harassment and exposing children to domestic violence were reported.

19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 33rd Avenue West: A warranted individual attempted to elude and obstruct police but was arrested.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 190th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5200 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21300 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 33rd Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

Feb. 6

17800 Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16600 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 177th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

204th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: An individual eluded police and was pursued by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department.

19100 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 60th Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.

18600 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

4700 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6300 202nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18000 36th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made after a dog bite was reported.

Feb. 7

52nd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3300 184th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.

17400 Spruce Way: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18700 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

21000 I-5 Southwest: An individual fled from police during a traffic stop.

13000 116th Way Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 46th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4600 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft, misdemeanor theft and making false statements were reported.

5700 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

18700 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3300 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6800 188th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

6500 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

3400 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 8

4700 176th Street Southwest: Rape was reported.

18200 52nd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

3800 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20100 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

7000 208th Street Southwest: It was reported that juveniles consumed alcohol and cannabis.

2000 200th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

188th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: Reckless driving and a hit-and-run collision were reported.

Feb. 9

4600 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18600 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 196th Street Southwest: A warranted individual violated a court order, attempted a robbery and assaulted a police officer before being arrested.

17400 33rd Place West: An animal complaint was made.

4600 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

22000 64th Avenue West: Police utilized K9 units to sniff for narcotics while assisting another agency.

10100 Southwest Everett Mall Way: Police utilized K9 units to sniff for narcotics while assisting another agency.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17300 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6000 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18100 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

Feb. 10

4000 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21200 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft and a vehicle theft were reported.

17200 Highway 99: Blackmail was reported.

19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

17800 39th Place West: A court order violation was reported.

7500 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 206th Place Southwest: A robbery and vehicle theft were reported.

18100 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.