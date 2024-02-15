Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2024

Feb. 4
18700 Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended license, were reported.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 208th Street Southwest: An individual was charged with fraud after attempting to impersonate the Lynnwood Police Department Chief of Police.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20300 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6700 204th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.
6500 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17900 33rd Place West: A burglary was reported.
20400 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3800 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses and a hit-and-run collision were reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17700 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended license, were reported.
3100 177th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19200 36th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
4200 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
19100 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17300 Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
20400 54th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 5
3100 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, harassment and exposing children to domestic violence were reported.
19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 33rd Avenue West: A warranted individual attempted to elude and obstruct police but was arrested.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 190th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5200 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21300 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 33rd Avenue West: A robbery was reported.
Feb. 6
17800 Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16600 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 177th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
204th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: An individual eluded police and was pursued by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department.
19100 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 60th Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.
18600 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
4700 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6300 202nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18000 36th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made after a dog bite was reported.
Feb. 7
52nd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3300 184th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.
17400 Spruce Way: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18700 Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
21000 I-5 Southwest: An individual fled from police during a traffic stop.
13000 116th Way Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 46th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4600 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3200 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft, misdemeanor theft and making false statements were reported.
5700 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
18700 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3300 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6800 188th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
6500 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
3400 Alderwood Mall boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 8
4700 176th Street Southwest: Rape was reported.
18200 52nd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
3800 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20100 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
7000 208th Street Southwest: It was reported that juveniles consumed alcohol and cannabis.
2000 200th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
188th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: Reckless driving and a hit-and-run collision were reported.
Feb. 9
4600 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18600 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 196th Street Southwest: A warranted individual violated a court order, attempted a robbery and assaulted a police officer before being arrested.
17400 33rd Place West: An animal complaint was made.
4600 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
22000 64th Avenue West: Police utilized K9 units to sniff for narcotics while assisting another agency.
10100 Southwest Everett Mall Way: Police utilized K9 units to sniff for narcotics while assisting another agency.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17300 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6000 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18100 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
Feb. 10
4000 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21200 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft and a vehicle theft were reported.
17200 Highway 99: Blackmail was reported.
19500 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
17800 39th Place West: A court order violation was reported.
7500 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 206th Place Southwest: A robbery and vehicle theft were reported.
18100 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
