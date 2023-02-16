Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 5-11, 2023

Feb. 5
6000 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to verbal threats.
17800 block Highway 99: Police arrested an individual who stole a vehicle and committed felony assault.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A shotgun was found.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen.
21400 block 68th Avenue West: A death threat was made.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual committing assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony assault was reported.
6700 block 164th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
Feb. 6
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20200 block Highway 99: Police cited a driver for racing on the street.
184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a warrant was arrested for tampering with an ignition interlock device and driving without a license.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: An employee was harassed by a stalker.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A safe was found in a parking lot.
7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman was reported missing.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
21500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
Feb. 7
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested an individual with a warrant for misdemeanor theft and criminal impersonation.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
4000 block 192nd place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
6700 block 163rd place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block I-5S northbound: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Target reported a felony theft.
Feb. 8
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on a shoplifter.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated.
7100 block 190th Street Southwest: A person was reported missing.
19800 block Highway 99: A man flashed a woman.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic dispute resulted in misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
21600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
208th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic dispute resulted in misdemeanor assault.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 9
200th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.
19400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and fentanyl overdose was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A no-contact order was violated.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft and burglary were reported.
19800 block Highway 99: An individual brandished a firearm at LA Fitness and eluded police.
16900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver under the influence caused a collision.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute resulted in the theft of a vehicle.
20300 block Highway 99: A trespasser was reported to police.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6300 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
6000 block 188th Street Southwest: An incident of malicious mischief resulted in damage to a vehicle.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
Feb. 10
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20300 block 204th Street Southwest: An arson was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was caught at Lowe’s
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 192nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the Everett Police Department with an arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a threat directed at a school.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
7100 block 190th Street Southwest: A person was reported missing.
19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Possible gang activity was reported.
Feb. 11
20400 block Highway 99: A suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle fled from officers.
18700 block 66th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Sexual abuse was reported.
Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for road rage.
18800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Several vehicles were prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.