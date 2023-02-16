Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 5-11, 2023

Feb. 5

6000 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to verbal threats.

17800 block Highway 99: Police arrested an individual who stole a vehicle and committed felony assault.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A shotgun was found.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen.

21400 block 68th Avenue West: A death threat was made.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual committing assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony assault was reported.

6700 block 164th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Feb. 6

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20200 block Highway 99: Police cited a driver for racing on the street.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a warrant was arrested for tampering with an ignition interlock device and driving without a license.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: An employee was harassed by a stalker.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A safe was found in a parking lot.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman was reported missing.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

21500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

Feb. 7

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested an individual with a warrant for misdemeanor theft and criminal impersonation.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

4000 block 192nd place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

6700 block 163rd place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block I-5S northbound: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Target reported a felony theft.

Feb. 8

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on a shoplifter.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated.

7100 block 190th Street Southwest: A person was reported missing.

19800 block Highway 99: A man flashed a woman.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic dispute resulted in misdemeanor assault.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

21600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

208th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic dispute resulted in misdemeanor assault.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 9

200th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.

19400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and fentanyl overdose was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A no-contact order was violated.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft and burglary were reported.

19800 block Highway 99: An individual brandished a firearm at LA Fitness and eluded police.

16900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver under the influence caused a collision.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute resulted in the theft of a vehicle.

20300 block Highway 99: A trespasser was reported to police.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

6000 block 188th Street Southwest: An incident of malicious mischief resulted in damage to a vehicle.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

Feb. 10

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20300 block 204th Street Southwest: An arson was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was caught at Lowe’s

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 192nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the Everett Police Department with an arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a threat directed at a school.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

7100 block 190th Street Southwest: A person was reported missing.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Possible gang activity was reported.

Feb. 11

20400 block Highway 99: A suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle fled from officers.

18700 block 66th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Sexual abuse was reported.

Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for road rage.

18800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Several vehicles were prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.