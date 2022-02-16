Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 6-12, 2022

Feb. 6

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti vandalism was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a felony theft.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

19500 block 40th Avenue South: An online scam was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A missing person was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19000 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance with no violence.

5500 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a forgery call.

3300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A male and female were arrested for theft.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A male was arrested on warrants.

Feb. 7

I-405 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a shoplift.

6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19100 block I-5 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An occupant started a fire in his apartment and then refused to leave the apartment. See related story here.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a felony assault.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted theft.

Feb. 8

20900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19900 Highway 99: Police responded to reports of a robbery.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from a purse.

19500 Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a CVS. Suspects were apprehended and the alcohol was returned.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A subject reported a telephone harassment.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

18000 block WA-9 Southeast: Police assisted Snohomish Police with a K9 unit.

40th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

18800 block 64th Avenue West: A subject filed an animal complaint.

Feb. 9

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: An identity theft occurred.

3300 block Paine Avenue: Police assisted Everett Police with a K9 unit.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a forgery.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vending machine was broken into.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree felony theft.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

6300 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

18100 block 41st Place West: Police and firefighters responded to a fire.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

Feb. 10

16600 Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter theft was attempted.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Three subjects attempted to steal a catalytic converter. The subjects were identified.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a robbery investigation.

6400 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted fraud.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A trailer was stolen.

Feb. 11

19600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for second-degree child molestation.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was caught trespassing.

3700 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

16800 block Highway 99: A female was dragged by a car.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft, a court order violation and obstructing justice.

Feb. 12

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of theft by deception.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4900 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a first-degree theft.

23600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a burglary.