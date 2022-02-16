Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 6-12, 2022

Feb. 6
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti vandalism was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a felony theft.
7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
19500 block 40th Avenue South: An online scam was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A missing person was reported.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19000 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance with no violence.
5500 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a forgery call.
3300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A male and female were arrested for theft.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A male was arrested on warrants.
Feb. 7
I-405 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a shoplift.
6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19100 block I-5 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An occupant started a fire in his apartment and then refused to leave the apartment. See related story here.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a felony assault.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted theft.
Feb. 8
20900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19900 Highway 99: Police responded to reports of a robbery.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from a purse.
19500 Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a CVS. Suspects were apprehended and the alcohol was returned.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: A subject reported a telephone harassment.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
18000 block WA-9 Southeast: Police assisted Snohomish Police with a K9 unit.
40th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
18800 block 64th Avenue West: A subject filed an animal complaint.
Feb. 9
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: An identity theft occurred.
3300 block Paine Avenue: Police assisted Everett Police with a K9 unit.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a forgery.
20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vending machine was broken into.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree felony theft.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
6300 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
18100 block 41st Place West: Police and firefighters responded to a fire.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
Feb. 10
16600 Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter theft was attempted.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Three subjects attempted to steal a catalytic converter. The subjects were identified.
2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a robbery investigation.
6400 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted fraud.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A trailer was stolen.
Feb. 11
19600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for second-degree child molestation.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was caught trespassing.
3700 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.
16800 block Highway 99: A female was dragged by a car.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft, a court order violation and obstructing justice.
Feb. 12
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of theft by deception.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
4900 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a first-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a burglary.
