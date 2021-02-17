Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 7-13, 2021

Feb. 7

6100 block Park Way: Subjects were arrested for theft.

20600 block 56th Avenue West: Multiple vehicles were prowled at the Edmonds School District Transportation Center. Several vehicle doors were found open and the suspect(s) damaged the gate access panel. One vehicle was found with trash in it. There were no signs of forced entry on the district vehicles, which do not lock.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between neighbors who were arguing about parking. Food was thrown by both parties involved and a door handle was found broken. No arrest were made and no citations were issued.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police investigated a cold theft.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a felony warrant arrest.

4300 block 179th Place Southwest: A vehicle was broken into, with credit cards inside stolen and used to make illegal purchases.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police recovered a vehicle stolen from Doug’s Mazada in Edmonds.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a noise complaint.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a husband and wife arguing about finances. No criminal activity was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at Fred Meyer.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a sex crime involving prostitution.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

Feb. 8

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: An adult gave a minor marijuana to smoke.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug crime involving possession of a controlled substance

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

21100 block Highway 99: A rental car was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault occurred.

18500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Feb. 9

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

20000 block 56th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic assault occurred.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle prowl occurred.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A sewing machine was stolen.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

Feb. 10

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A woman was assaulted by a man inside her residence

188th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: A driver was cited for having a suspended license.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Bank card fraud occurred.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A case of identity theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: Power was turned off at a local gun store and police investigated the incident as a burglary.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect stole merchandise valued at more than $1,400.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Feb. 11

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a no-contact order violation involving an assault.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a landlord and tenant.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19600 block Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.

Feb. 12

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for third-degree theft, drug paraphernalia possession and gave police her cousin’s identification information. She was transported to Snohomish County Jail where she was positively identified.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest:Police responded to a theft from January.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A repeat juvenile shoplifting suspect was apprehended at Target.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer just moments after being cited and released into the custody of her mother the same crime. During her arrest, the suspect kicked a loss prevention officer in the face, causing injury. The juvenile was booked into Denny Youth Center.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle collision occurred.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

4400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related DUI arrest.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A commercial burglary was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.

Feb. 13

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a suspicious incident report.

17900 block Ash Wway: Police stopped known metal thieves with two shopping carts of stolen wire/copper tubing.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

