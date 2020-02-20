Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 9-15, 2020

Feb. 9

19300 block Highway 99: A security device was stolen at CubeSmart Self Storage.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a civil dispute between family members after a woman took her granddaughter on a trip without the mother’s permission.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested and then released after reportedly stealing from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

17800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at JCPenney at Alderwood Mall.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Barnes and Noble.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Best Buy.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A traffic stop led to two warrant arrests.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5500 block 208th Street Southwest: An attempted assault was reported.

Feb. 10

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related vehicle collision.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were reported to have been prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man turned himself into the Lynnwood Police Department for a warrant out of Marysville.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Rainier Place at Edmonds Community College.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

16500 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

Feb. 11

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Denny’s.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a drug-related arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Someone fraudulently withdrew money from a bank account.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A shoplifter was arrested at Hobby Lobby.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a no-contact order. She was also charged for new crimes and multiple warrants.

Feb. 12

18600 block 68th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a court-order violation.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a drug-related arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Target.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20700 block Highway 99: Police reported finding drug paraphernalia in a subject’s vehicle.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he stole beer from CVS Pharmacy and tried to run from police.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing inside Trinity Lutheran Church.

19300 block 48th Avenue West: A neighbor reported seeing two unknown males stealing a package from a neighbor’s front door step. After the reporting party confronted the man, the men dropped the package and ran away.

Feb. 13

17200 block 36th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI arrest.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her over the phone.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related crime.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for a court-order violation.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A cell phone was stolen at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest during a traffic stop.

Feb. 14

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was reported to have been “uncontrollably high” on illegal narcotics at Trinity Lutheran Church. Dirty needles were located on the ground around him.

21400 block 68th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at Chevron Lynnwood.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Target.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested after she shoplifted from Hobby Lobby. Police also reported locating drugs and drug paraphernalia in her possession. According to police, she tried to run from police after she was handcuffed.

Feb. 15

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for third-degree theft and other drug-related charges.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for a felony warrant, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

16600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI arrest.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for domestic violence-related assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Alderwood Mall.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton