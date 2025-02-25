Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 9-22, 2025

Feb. 9

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Lost property.

20300 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.

20700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft/misleading an officer.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: First-degree identity theft, controlled substance possession.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.

16900 block River Rock Drive: Suspicious circumstance.

19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

15500 block 40th Avenue West: LPD assisted another agency in locating a “violation” suspect in the county.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, conspiracy to commit robbery.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5110 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost drivers license.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

16500 block 42nd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Robbery.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.

4400 block 183rd Place Southwest: Sedan stopped for a traffic offense and multiple gang members were in the vehicle. Two were arrested.

Feb. 10

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

6920 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

61st to 63rd st block/204th Street Southwest: Graffiti.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and warrant arrest at Fred Meyer.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Person caught trespassing at construction site.

20700 block Highway 99: King County Sheriff’s office made a warrant arrest for reckless driving.

1900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespass.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, suspect in custody for shoplifting.

Feb. 11

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

18300 block 60th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree robbery, inmate in possession.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, “cartridge for destruction.”

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19900 block Pacific Highway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3300 block 188th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

4400 block 194th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

Feb. 12

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony identity theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance, disturbance.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, threats of a shooting during school hours.

4300 block 186th Street Southwest: Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Feb. 13

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, possible organized retail theft.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft of wedding rings at a senior living facility.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Zara.

17200 block Highway 99: First-degree trespass.

17000 block Olympic View Drive: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft at Safeway.

Feb. 14

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft at Fred Meyer.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

19200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic disturbance.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19600 block 48th Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of stolen property, swapped license plate.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief, damage to jail cell.

16600 block 60th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil, order for service.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: Found property, weapon surrender.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found wallet.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti.

20800 block 63rd Avenue West: Graffiti.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 15

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

6000 block/208th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Alarm.

4200 block 166th Place Southwest: Warrant arrest.

Feb. 16

16500 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Located missing adult.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor – known possession of a controlled substance.

17200 block Highway 99: Felony theft, trafficking stolen property.

17200 block Highway 99: Robbery, stolen firearm.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing adult.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.

6500 block 180th Street Southwest: Civil, order for service.

4020 block 167th Drive Southwest: Civil, order for service.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.

17300 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespass.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 17

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

3400 block 184th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery.

17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic violence.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Burglary.

17800 block 38th Place West: Felony domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.

19600 block Heinz Place: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check, theft noted.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Court order violation.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Burglary.

23900 block Highway 99: LPD assisted another law enforcement agency.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of license plate.

Feb. 18

19900 block 40th Avenue West: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check.

16700 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.

19700 block Highway 99: Lost property.

20100 block Highway 99: Civil, fraud.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threat complaint at Lynnwood jail.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: Trespass, unlawful camping.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass, warrant arrest.

17300 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

20700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: LPD assisted another agency in a vehicle recovery.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from mall.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor Theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree assault, suspicious circumstance.

Feb. 19

19300 block 44th Avenue West: LPD assisted another law enforcement agency.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor juvenile theft from Target.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass, warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.

5300 block 212th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: LPD assisted another agency in a fire.

10000 block Lundeen Parkway: LPD assisted another agency, using K9 unit.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree identity theft.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Threat made over the phone against Lynnwood judge.

18900 block 65th Place West: Domestic disturbance, no assault.

19100 block Highway 99: Burglary.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, threat, obstruction, third-degree theft.

1800 block 180th Street Southeast: LPD assisted another agency using K9 unit.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

5730 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

20200 block 56th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impound.

3710 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

Feb. 20

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft and recovery.

8400 block Evergreen Way: LPD assisted another agency using a K9 unit.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Harassment.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowl.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespass.

5300 block 190th Street Southwest: Assist to Child Protective Services.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 66th Avenue West: LPD assisted another agency with vehicle recovery.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

15700 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

JC Penney Parking lot In Alderwood Mall: Lost property.

2610 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Found property.

Feb. 21

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor Theft.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft, recovery.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Criminal impersonation.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offense, voyeurism.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft from QFC.

3300 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

4600 block 183rd Place Southwest: Vehicle theft.

7400 block 196th Street Southwest: Collision, hit and run.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft from Best Buy.

19800 block Highway 99: Felony possession of a stolen gun.

600 block 69th Place West/196th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Home Depot.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Court order violation.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s, suspect eluded police.

3800 204th Street Southwest: Burglary, Ziply fence broken into, copper wire stolen from yard.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance and another person’s ID.

3720 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic.

16400 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

3000 block 172nd Street Southwest: Assist to Child Protective Services.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Assist to Child Protective Services.

Feb. 22

4810 block 168th Street Southwest: Assist to Child Protective Services.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

6100 block 196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19900 block 52nd Place West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.

4880 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing adult.