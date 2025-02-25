Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 9-22, 2025

Feb. 9
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Lost property.
20300 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.
20700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft/misleading an officer.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: First-degree identity theft, controlled substance possession.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil.
16900 block River Rock Drive: Suspicious circumstance.
19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
15500 block 40th Avenue West: LPD assisted another agency in locating a “violation” suspect in the county.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, conspiracy to commit robbery.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5110 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost drivers license.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
16500 block 42nd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Robbery.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.
4400 block 183rd Place Southwest: Sedan stopped for a traffic offense and multiple gang members were in the vehicle. Two were arrested.
Feb. 10
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
6920 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
61st to 63rd st block/204th Street Southwest: Graffiti.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and warrant arrest at Fred Meyer.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Person caught trespassing at construction site.
20700 block Highway 99: King County Sheriff’s office made a warrant arrest for reckless driving.
1900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree felony malicious mischief.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespass.
19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, suspect in custody for shoplifting.
Feb. 11
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
18300 block 60th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree robbery, inmate in possession.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, “cartridge for destruction.”
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19900 block Pacific Highway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3300 block 188th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
4400 block 194th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
Feb. 12
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony identity theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance, disturbance.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, threats of a shooting during school hours.
4300 block 186th Street Southwest: Unlawful possession of a firearm.
Feb. 13
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, possible organized retail theft.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft of wedding rings at a senior living facility.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Zara.
17200 block Highway 99: First-degree trespass.
17000 block Olympic View Drive: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft at Safeway.
Feb. 14
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft at Fred Meyer.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
19200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Verbal domestic disturbance.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19600 block 48th Avenue West: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of stolen property, swapped license plate.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief, damage to jail cell.
16600 block 60th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Civil, order for service.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: Found property, weapon surrender.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found wallet.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti.
20800 block 63rd Avenue West: Graffiti.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 15
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
6000 block/208th Street Southwest: Second-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Alarm.
4200 block 166th Place Southwest: Warrant arrest.
Feb. 16
16500 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft.
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Located missing adult.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor – known possession of a controlled substance.
17200 block Highway 99: Felony theft, trafficking stolen property.
17200 block Highway 99: Robbery, stolen firearm.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing adult.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil, order for service.
6500 block 180th Street Southwest: Civil, order for service.
4020 block 167th Drive Southwest: Civil, order for service.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.
17300 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespass.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 17
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
3400 block 184th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery.
17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic violence.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Burglary.
17800 block 38th Place West: Felony domestic assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.
19600 block Heinz Place: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check, theft noted.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Court order violation.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Burglary.
23900 block Highway 99: LPD assisted another law enforcement agency.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of license plate.
Feb. 18
19900 block 40th Avenue West: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check.
16700 block Highway 99: Driving under the influence.
19700 block Highway 99: Lost property.
20100 block Highway 99: Civil, fraud.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threat complaint at Lynnwood jail.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: Trespass, unlawful camping.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass, warrant arrest.
17300 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
20700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: LPD assisted another agency in a vehicle recovery.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from mall.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor Theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree assault, suspicious circumstance.
Feb. 19
19300 block 44th Avenue West: LPD assisted another law enforcement agency.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor juvenile theft from Target.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass, warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.
5300 block 212th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: LPD assisted another agency in a fire.
10000 block Lundeen Parkway: LPD assisted another agency, using K9 unit.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree identity theft.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Threat made over the phone against Lynnwood judge.
18900 block 65th Place West: Domestic disturbance, no assault.
19100 block Highway 99: Burglary.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, threat, obstruction, third-degree theft.
1800 block 180th Street Southeast: LPD assisted another agency using K9 unit.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
5730 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
20200 block 56th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impound.
3710 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
Feb. 20
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft and recovery.
8400 block Evergreen Way: LPD assisted another agency using a K9 unit.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Harassment.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowl.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespass.
5300 block 190th Street Southwest: Assist to Child Protective Services.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 66th Avenue West: LPD assisted another agency with vehicle recovery.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
15700 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
JC Penney Parking lot In Alderwood Mall: Lost property.
2610 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Found property.
Feb. 21
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor Theft.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Vehicle theft, recovery.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Criminal impersonation.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offense, voyeurism.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft from QFC.
3300 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
4600 block 183rd Place Southwest: Vehicle theft.
7400 block 196th Street Southwest: Collision, hit and run.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft from Best Buy.
19800 block Highway 99: Felony possession of a stolen gun.
600 block 69th Place West/196th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Home Depot.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Court order violation.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s, suspect eluded police.
3800 204th Street Southwest: Burglary, Ziply fence broken into, copper wire stolen from yard.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance and another person’s ID.
3720 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic.
16400 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
3000 block 172nd Street Southwest: Assist to Child Protective Services.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Assist to Child Protective Services.
Feb. 22
4810 block 168th Street Southwest: Assist to Child Protective Services.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
6100 block 196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19900 block 52nd Place West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.
4880 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree traffic offense, driving while license suspended.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Missing adult.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.