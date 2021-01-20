Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 10-16, 2021

Jan. 10

17700 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled in a residential area.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief incident was reported at a bank.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred at at residence.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts were reported in this area.

20300 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and booked in Lynnwood Jail.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.

16700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

4500 block 180th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

15900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police made a warrant arrest near the Reserve at Lynnwood. The subject also reportedly possessed drug paraphernalia.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was referred to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) in lieu of receiving a citation for a misdemeanor drug and parks violation.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Avalon Motors dealership.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

20800 block 63rd Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle .

Jan. 11

17200 block Highway 99: A robbery with a fixed-blade knife was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: A man was cited for drug paraphernalia possession.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: Parts were stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential area.

2412 196th Street Southwest: A subject accused of DUI was arrested for physical control of a motor vehicle.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

3700 block 189th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Jan. 12

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported involving a mother and daughter.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A female warrant subject was taken into custody.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A woman was assaulted at a residence. According to police, the woman had a court order against the subject who assaulted. her.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police referred a man to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) after he was discovered in Gold Park with methamphetamine.

17400 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while parked in a residential area.

Jan. 13

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested after assaulting multiple family members.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole from Fred Meyer.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in the Extended Stay America hotel parking lot.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: An attempted trespass occurred at Reserve at Lynnwood.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

164th Street Southwest/Ash Way: Lynnwood police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies a case in Mill Creek.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. Nothing was reported stolen.

Jan. 14

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited after stealing from Fred Meyer. Police reported locating the man near Grocery Outlet. After being taken into custody, police said the man confessed to shoplifting. Officers also reported finding a 6-inch fixed-blade knife and drug paraphernalia.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in a residential neighborhood.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

7500 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief reported at College Place Middle School.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

5700 block 170th Place Southwest: A theft was reported in a residential area.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An adult male was arrested for second-degree assault after attempting to strangle his 14-year-old sister. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

17200 block Highway 99: Police reportedly arrested a shoplifting suspect at Walmart. While searching the man, police reported finding drug paraphernalia. The subject was cited and released from the scene.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A trailer near Silver Creek Family Church was broken into and multiple iPads and other electronics were reported stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject suspected of attempting to steal a vehicle. After searching the man, police said they found drug paraphernalia and an illegal firearm.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

19100 block Highway 99: Multiple license plates were stolen from vehicles parked in a tow yard.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a malicious mischief report in the Residence Inn by Marriott parking lot after a car window was shattered.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited for third-degree theft and released from the scene.

Jan. 15

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject during a traffic stop for possession of stolen property.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop near Alderwood Mall.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance report at Apollo Plumbing.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen while it was parked in the Hillside Apartments parking lot.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A firearm was stolen from a vehicle parked near Lynnwood Behavioral Health Providers.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parking near Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Walmart.

Jan. 16

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Best Buy.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near Alderwood Court Apartments.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a felony drug arrest at Courtyard by Marriott.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest near Dominos and T-Mobile Store.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A DUI subject was arrested at Douglas Apartments.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft and assault were reported at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at Extended Stay America. The suspect was then arrested for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

