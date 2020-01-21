Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 12-18, 2020

Jan. 12

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft from a safety deposit box occurred at Wells Fargo Bank.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Windows were reported broken at a business.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Two juvenile shoplifters stole a bottle of alcohol from QFC. They were located a few blocks away and arrested. The charges were sent to juvenile court and the juveniles were released to their parents.

19100 block Highway 99: A U-Haul truck wasn’t returned to the store.

20400 block 61st Place West: A rental car was reported stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two shoplifting suspects were arrested at Kohl’s.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at a cafe. Police initially responded for a reported theft, but arrested the man on a separate offense.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A man was arrested after police saw him smoking a crack pipe.

3000 bock 184th Street Southwest: Police received a third-party rape report.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at the Shadow Wood condominiums parking lot.

3800 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4200 block 188th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled. The owner reported a radio and tools were stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver and passenger for multiple crimes, including a warrant, traffic crimes and misdemeanor drug-related charges.

17800 block 37th Place West: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen at a residence.

22100 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Travelers Inn and Suites. The suspect had heroin in his possession.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault after responding to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3800 block 183rd Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl occurred.

Jan. 13

196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest after responding to a collision.

3400 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault.

20500 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject had heroin and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a business.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Cost Plus World Market.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Police located a suspect drinking alcohol at the Meadowdale Playfields.

5600 block 170th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault at Extended Stay America.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested at Kohl’s after he reportedly stole $1,000 in merchandise. The man also had heroin on him.

Jan. 14

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI-related charge after he caused a disturbance.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for second-degree assault, harassment and violation of a court order after responding to a domestic disturbance.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

4000 block 185th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A propane tank was stolen from a locked cage at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: Someone shot an office window with a BB gun. Helium tanks were reported to have been on the other side of the window.

Jan. 15

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a man and woman who were arguing and drinking.

16420 block Spruce Way: A bike was stolen from an apartment complex.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.

20100 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after driving into a fence.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery occurred at a business.

16600 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at AMPM.

Jan. 16

17200 block Highway 99: A man with a knife was arrested at Walmart after he was reported to have been harassing store employees. Read more about it here.

5400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for narcotics possession.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

19700 block 71st Place West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a bus and another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

16000 block 48th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested after camping on city property. The subject was reported to have given police a false name.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI.

Jan. 17

3800 block 189th Place Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a residence.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree domestic assault.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault at a residence.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred at the Xfinity store.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported at a jobsite.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman who lost her credit card said it was used to make unauthorized purchases at Alderwood Mall on Dec. 24.

17400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after police ran a check on his license.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a husband and wife.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3800 block 169th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Jan. 18

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17500 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple subjects were trespassed from Alderwood Mall after they were discovered to have drug paraphernalia.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A rear license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton