Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 12-25, 2025

Jan. 12

17400 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for a warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass and false statements were reported.

6900 block 189th Place Southwest: A DUI arrest was made.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for a warrant.

193rd Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for third-degree theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for second-degree theft.

33rd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for a warrant.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported a Macy’s.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A theft, vehicle prowl and stolen cards used at a nearby store were reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

Jan. 13

19900 block Highway 99: A DUI-involved hit-and-run was reported.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A second-degree burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An arrest for a warrant was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested for known possession of a controlled substance.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic violence court order violation was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

5700 block 206th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile sex offense was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A first-degree identity theft was reported.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree malicious mischief was reported.

Jan. 14

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19000 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18700 block southbound I-5: Eluding a police officer was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run was reported.

7200 block 194th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree juvenile assault was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A forgery fraud was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.

3700 block 167th Place Southwest: Officers assisted another agency to recover a vehicle.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

Jan. 15

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A lost property was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.

20800 block 58th Place West: An unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment were reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

3600 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Eluding a police officer was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A trespass and possession of a controlled substance was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A graffiti tag was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A protected person accused a respondent of violating a court order with no evidence.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

18300 block 64th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery of a bank check was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

4200 block 177th Place Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

Jan. 16

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A DUI was reported.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A court order violation was reported.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A false reporting was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree driving without a license was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A license plate theft was reported.

18300 block 69th Place West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

5600 block 176th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a second-degree criminal trespass were reported.

7400 block 191st Street Southwest: A no-assault domestic violence was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft of doughnuts from Safeway was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic offense was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and a warrant arrest were reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft of license plates was reported.

Jan. 17

20000 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17600 block Spruce Way: A theft was reported.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft from Marshalls was reported.

19500 block 58th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

17900 block Ash Way: A warrant arrest was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic violence was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A collision was reported where a driver had a suspended license and no car insurance.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a third-degree driving without a license and a DUI arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4000 block Maple Road: Reckless driving was reported.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sexual assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted Mill Creek police.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18100 block 60th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

Jan. 18

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A second-degree burglary was reported.

18100 block 60th Avenue West: A civil dispute was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant arrest was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

11900 block Airport Road: A warrant arrest was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft (shoplifting) was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A narcotics recovery was reported at Buckle in Alderwood Mall.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3600 block 190th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Jan. 19

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic violence was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A substance complaint was reported.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: An attempted third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest for attempted third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An identity theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree burglary was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A suspected hit-and-run was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

5821 block 200th Street Southwest: A no-assault domestic violence was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18100 block 44th Avenue West: A DUI was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

4725 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence was reported.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: A criminal trespass was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

18100 block 44th Avenue West: A DUI was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence was reported.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: A first-degree trespass was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

Jan. 20

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft and a warrant arrest for obstruction were reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

1900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.

20900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

2500 block Rainier Avenue: Officers assisted another agency with K-9 Unit.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: A lost property was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order violation was reported.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A bullet was found.

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.

Jan. 21

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

20100 block 54th Avenue West: A traffic offense was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A telephone harassment was reported.

6600 block 204th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft by deception was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact was made.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A property was found.

5000 block 200th Street Southwest: Tools were taken from a company vehicle.

18300 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sex offense was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A property was found.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

5000 block 194th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver drove without a valid driver’s license and identification.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Victoria’s Secret.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver drove without a driver’s license.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A gun photo was posted online.

Jan. 22

20200 block 46th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for driving with a revoked license and other warrants.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A DUI was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile was planning to murder or harm other juveniles; third-degree juvenile rape.

20700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fraud was reported.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A third-degree driving without a license was reported.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was reported.

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

13300 block Bothell-Everett Highway: Officers assisted Mill Creek police.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A civil dispute was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree sexual assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance involving a substance was reported.

16600 block 60th Avenue West: A civil dispute was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Jan. 23

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A malicious mischief was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block 24th Avenue West: First-degree theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A criminal impersonation and forgery were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle prowl and theft were reported.

Jan. 24

19200 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.

20100 block 66th Place West: A trailer was stolen.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman received concerning texts and emails from an unknown person.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Property was found.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Lost property was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

(no address given): A warrant arrest was made.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A gang graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was warming up.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: An embezzlement was reported.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Second-degree theft was reported.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Threats were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sex offense was reported.

7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

5700 block 180th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.

5300 block 204th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.

16500 block 58th Place West: Adult Protective Services was reported.

6100 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

5400 block 191st Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

Jan. 25

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A fraudulent bank check was reported.

5700 block 170th Place Southwest: A malicious mischief was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A lost property was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft from Safeway was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Shoplifting and fourth-degree assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was caught shoplifting and was booked on multiple warrants.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence incident was reported, including charges of interfering with reporting and exposing children to domestic violence.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree theft was reported.

3500 block 177th Place Southwest: A theft of mail was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

3300 of 184th Street Southwest: A driver operated a vehicle without a license was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.