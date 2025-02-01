Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 12-25, 2025

Jan. 12
17400 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for a warrant.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass and false statements were reported.
6900 block 189th Place Southwest: A DUI arrest was made.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for a warrant.
193rd Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for third-degree theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for second-degree theft.
33rd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for a warrant.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported a Macy’s.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A theft, vehicle prowl and stolen cards used at a nearby store were reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
Jan. 13
19900 block Highway 99: A DUI-involved hit-and-run was reported.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A second-degree burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An arrest for a warrant was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested for known possession of a controlled substance.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic violence court order violation was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
5800 block 209th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
5700 block 206th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile sex offense was reported.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A first-degree identity theft was reported.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree malicious mischief was reported.
Jan. 14
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19000 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18700 block southbound I-5: Eluding a police officer was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run was reported.
7200 block 194th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree juvenile assault was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: A forgery fraud was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.
3700 block 167th Place Southwest: Officers assisted another agency to recover a vehicle.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
Jan. 15
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A lost property was reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.
20800 block 58th Place West: An unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment were reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.
3600 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Eluding a police officer was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A trespass and possession of a controlled substance was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A graffiti tag was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A protected person accused a respondent of violating a court order with no evidence.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.
18300 block 64th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery of a bank check was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
4200 block 177th Place Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.
Jan. 16
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A DUI was reported.
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A court order violation was reported.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A false reporting was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree driving without a license was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A license plate theft was reported.
18300 block 69th Place West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
5600 block 176th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a second-degree criminal trespass were reported.
7400 block 191st Street Southwest: A no-assault domestic violence was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft of doughnuts from Safeway was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic offense was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and a warrant arrest were reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft of license plates was reported.
Jan. 17
20000 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
17600 block Spruce Way: A theft was reported.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft from Marshalls was reported.
19500 block 58th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
17900 block Ash Way: A warrant arrest was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic violence was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A collision was reported where a driver had a suspended license and no car insurance.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a third-degree driving without a license and a DUI arrest.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4000 block Maple Road: Reckless driving was reported.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sexual assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted Mill Creek police.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18100 block 60th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
Jan. 18
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A second-degree burglary was reported.
18100 block 60th Avenue West: A civil dispute was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant arrest was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
11900 block Airport Road: A warrant arrest was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft (shoplifting) was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A narcotics recovery was reported at Buckle in Alderwood Mall.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3600 block 190th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Jan. 19
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic violence was reported.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A substance complaint was reported.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: An attempted third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest for attempted third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An identity theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree burglary was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A suspected hit-and-run was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
5821 block 200th Street Southwest: A no-assault domestic violence was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18100 block 44th Avenue West: A DUI was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
4725 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence was reported.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: A criminal trespass was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
18100 block 44th Avenue West: A DUI was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence was reported.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: A first-degree trespass was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
Jan. 20
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft and a warrant arrest for obstruction were reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A passport was stolen from a vehicle.
1900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.
20900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
2500 block Rainier Avenue: Officers assisted another agency with K-9 Unit.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: A lost property was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order violation was reported.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A bullet was found.
17200 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.
Jan. 21
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
20100 block 54th Avenue West: A traffic offense was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A telephone harassment was reported.
6600 block 204th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft by deception was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact was made.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A property was found.
5000 block 200th Street Southwest: Tools were taken from a company vehicle.
18300 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sex offense was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A property was found.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
5000 block 194th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver drove without a valid driver’s license and identification.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Victoria’s Secret.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver drove without a driver’s license.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A gun photo was posted online.
Jan. 22
20200 block 46th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for driving with a revoked license and other warrants.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A DUI was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile was planning to murder or harm other juveniles; third-degree juvenile rape.
20700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fraud was reported.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A third-degree driving without a license was reported.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was reported.
6600 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
13300 block Bothell-Everett Highway: Officers assisted Mill Creek police.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A civil dispute was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree sexual assault was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance involving a substance was reported.
16600 block 60th Avenue West: A civil dispute was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Jan. 23
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A malicious mischief was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block 24th Avenue West: First-degree theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: A criminal impersonation and forgery were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle prowl and theft were reported.
Jan. 24
19200 block Highway 99: A DUI was reported.
20100 block 66th Place West: A trailer was stolen.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman received concerning texts and emails from an unknown person.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Property was found.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Lost property was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
(no address given): A warrant arrest was made.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A gang graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was warming up.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: An embezzlement was reported.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Second-degree theft was reported.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: Threats were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sex offense was reported.
7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
5700 block 180th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.
5300 block 204th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.
16500 block 58th Place West: Adult Protective Services was reported.
6100 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
5400 block 191st Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
Jan. 25
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A fraudulent bank check was reported.
5700 block 170th Place Southwest: A malicious mischief was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A lost property was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft from Safeway was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Shoplifting and fourth-degree assault was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was caught shoplifting and was booked on multiple warrants.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence incident was reported, including charges of interfering with reporting and exposing children to domestic violence.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree theft was reported.
3500 block 177th Place Southwest: A theft of mail was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.
3300 of 184th Street Southwest: A driver operated a vehicle without a license was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
