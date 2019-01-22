Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 14-19, 2019

Jan. 14

20400 block of Highway 99: A man reported his 2005 Dodge Ram was stolen.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and a woman were arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. Once the man was in police custody, the arresting officers found drug paraphernalia in the woman’s possession including methamphetamine and heroin.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for fraud after attempting to return a sweater, which she had taken from the store shelf, for store credit.

19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for stealing a Red Bull and a roll of tape valued at $13.75 from Union 76 gas station.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man reported he saw another man smash the front, driver-side window of a Honda Accord and take items from the trunk. He then fled in a white truck.

21500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Lynnwood for possession of drug paraphernalia. While in police custody, officers found 0.01 grams of methamphetamine.

Jan. 15

3100 block of 164th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for multiple warrants out of Lynnwood and Bothell including possession of drug paraphernalia, drug loitering and use/delivery of drug paraphernalia.

19800 block of 50th Avenue West: A man was arrested for malicious mischief after he used a baseball bat to smash the front glass door of an apartment at Cove Apartments.

20700 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing a razor valued at $19.99 from Walgreens.

21000 block of Highway 99: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked at Gerber Collision. The man said a live-data monitor and various tools were stolen from the back of his truck. No damage was done to the doors of his vehicle to gain entry.

Jan. 16

20700 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Mountlake Terrace. The warrant was for fire alarm/equipment tampering.

19400 block of 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia. Once in police custody, half of a Xanax was found in his pocket.

19800 block of Highway 99: A man reported his car was stolen from the parking lot of LA Fitness while he was working out. The car is a 2017 Toyota Camry.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A woman stole a pair of Bose QC35 headphones from the Apple Store, valued at $349.99.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man and a woman stole a white iPhone XR 256 GB from the Apple Store. The couple attempted to steal a second phone — on display — but dropped it outside the store while fleeing.

20500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for disorderly conduct.

19700 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant for hit-and-run unattended out of Lynnwood.

Jan. 17

22000 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Emerald Best Motel for a domestic violence assault, no-bail warrant.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Three juvenile females were caught shoplifting from multiple stores in Alderwood Mall. The girls stole $136 in clothing from Zumies. The girls also stole items from Victoria’s Secret. When confronted by mall security, one of the girls attempted to hit him with a wooden pallet. Two were taken to Lynnwood Jail and the third was transported to Denney Youth Center.

19600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested outside of QFC for several outstanding warrants including possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. While the man was in police custody, the officer found a large knife in his backpack as well as drug paraphernalia.

19200 block of 60th Avenue West: A woman reported her car was stolen from the parking lot of Village Manor Apartments. The vehicle was a Toyota 4Runner valued at $5,000.

Jan. 18

17600 block of 60th Avenue West: A man was arrested for malicious mischief after a dispute with his father. The suspect’s brother reported the suspect was being “verbal” with their father. The suspect said he had five shots of Bacardi Rum and punched a TV, valued at $500, in the home.

19700 block of 68th Avenue West: A man was arrested for attacking his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Somerset Village Apartments. The two were sitting in a car in the parking lot when witnesses saw the man grab his girlfriend by the throat and hit her in the face.

16800 block of 48th Avenue West: Someone broke into Phantom Comics and stole items from a display case. Fingerprints were recovered from the crime scene.

16800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant for civil contempt. While in custody, he admitted to having a drug pipe and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

4900 block of 168th Street Southwest: A woman reported her rear license plate had been stolen from her car.

4000 block of 198th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Goodwill. Store employees said they recognized her from previous thefts. The woman was attempting to steal a cosmetics bag valued at $4.99. She also had multiple warrants out of Everett for failure to appear, criminal trespass, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Once she was in custody, police discovered methamphetamine and grams of heroin in her possession and other drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 19

19700 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested at Pub 44 after security said he pulled a gun out during an altercation. Pub security said the man became upset after being asked to remove his bandana.

16600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant out of Seattle for dangerous drugs. While in police custody, methamphetamine was found in his possession.

19700 block of 48th Avenue West: A man reported his license plate was stolen from his car while he was running errands.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man stole $350 in Microsoft headphones from a kiosk in Alderwood Mall. Employees say the man has committed past thefts.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Two men stole four hats from Lids in Alderwood Mall. The hats — one gray, one Mariners, one Sonics and another unknown — were valued at $25 each.

18500 block of 33rd Avenue West: A man was seen on video surveillance shoplifting $200 in merchandise from Ross.

16600 block of Highway 99: Five males stole a 12-pack of beer valued at $26 from ARCO AM/PM. The store employee said the males appeared to be juveniles.

