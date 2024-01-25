Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 14-20, 2024

Jan. 14
16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
Jan. 15
21000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20500 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol with a pedestrian collision.
4500 block 180th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI, possession of controlled substances and lacking a valid license.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
Jan. 16
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6500 block 189th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary in which a vehicle backed into a business was reported.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of domestic violence and harassment.
Jan. 17
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of stalking and harassment.
19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3900 block 185th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
18300 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 18
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
7500 block 198th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19400 block Highway 99: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: The front window of Red Robin restaurant was broken during an instance of misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18500 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16400 block 64th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of misdemeanor theft.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
52nd Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violations were reported.
Jan. 19
19400 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
Jan. 20
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A gas tank was drilled during an instance of felony malicious mischief.
20800 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: A missing juvenile was located.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
