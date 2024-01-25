Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 14-20, 2024

Jan. 14

16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

Jan. 15

21000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20500 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol with a pedestrian collision.

4500 block 180th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI, possession of controlled substances and lacking a valid license.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

Jan. 16

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6500 block 189th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary in which a vehicle backed into a business was reported.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of domestic violence and harassment.

Jan. 17

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated during an instance of stalking and harassment.

19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3900 block 185th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

18300 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 18

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

7500 block 198th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19400 block Highway 99: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: The front window of Red Robin restaurant was broken during an instance of misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18500 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16400 block 64th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of misdemeanor theft.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

52nd Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violations were reported.

Jan. 19

19400 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

Jan. 20

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A gas tank was drilled during an instance of felony malicious mischief.

20800 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A missing juvenile was located.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.