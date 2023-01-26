Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 15-21, 2023

Jan. 15
18000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19000 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
19000 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of an assault committed by a juvenile.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17000 block Ash Way: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Jan. 16
204th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported stolen.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. Halloween supplies and a skateboard were stolen.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18000 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Jan. 17
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An identity theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: A domestic dispute was reported.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A handgun was found at Gold Park.
21000 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for possessing stolen property.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
Jan. 18
1900 block 44th Avenue West: Police found a lost dog.
17900 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
13100 block 8th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect wanted for theft resisted arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest requested by the court.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.
18000 block 28th Avenue West: An overnight burglary was reported by a business.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20000 block 60th Avenue West: Lost property was found.
17700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
Jan. 19
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a subject being stalked.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest ordered by the court.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child Protective Services was called.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
17400 block 57th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Jan. 20
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and trespassing.
196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to theft by a juvenile.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19100 block I-5 South: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.
Jan. 21
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
17100 block 37th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Missing firearms were found.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19000 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Firearms were reported missing.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police were called to reports of a rape.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an arson investigation.
208th Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and police made warrant arrests.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.