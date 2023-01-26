Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 15-21, 2023

Jan. 15

18000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19000 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

19000 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of an assault committed by a juvenile.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17000 block Ash Way: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Jan. 16

204th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported stolen.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. Halloween supplies and a skateboard were stolen.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18000 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Jan. 17

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An identity theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A domestic dispute was reported.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A handgun was found at Gold Park.

21000 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for possessing stolen property.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

Jan. 18

1900 block 44th Avenue West: Police found a lost dog.

17900 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

13100 block 8th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect wanted for theft resisted arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest requested by the court.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.

18000 block 28th Avenue West: An overnight burglary was reported by a business.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20000 block 60th Avenue West: Lost property was found.

17700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

Jan. 19

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a subject being stalked.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest ordered by the court.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child Protective Services was called.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17400 block 57th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Jan. 20

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and trespassing.

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to theft by a juvenile.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19100 block I-5 South: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police.

Jan. 21

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

17100 block 37th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Missing firearms were found.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19000 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Firearms were reported missing.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police were called to reports of a rape.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an arson investigation.

208th Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and police made warrant arrests.