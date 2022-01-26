Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 16-22, 2022

Jan. 16

33rd Avenue West/182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Whole Foods.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Guitar Center.

16600 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a valid license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3400 block 169th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a warrant.

Jan. 17

174th Place Southwest/36th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Gas was siphoned from a parked vehicle.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for a warrant at Best Buy.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested at Total Wine and More for theft.

19700 block 69th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

Jan. 18

1900 block 199th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

17 West Casino Road: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a senior living facility.

4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal disturbance.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject with drugs in their possession was offered drug deferral services.

17500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at McDonald’s.

18500 block 67th Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen from a mailbox.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar.

17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

Jan. 19

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

16500 block Highway 99: A felon was arrested for possession of a firearm.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: An intoxicated man threw pliers at a stranger’s truck. He was cited and released.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Gang-related graffiti was found on school grounds.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was found at North Lynnwood Park.

19500 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

Jan. 20

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Alderwood Mall.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred. No assault was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at Kohl’s.

18700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at Walmart.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an apartment complex.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A storage unit was burglarized at Public Storage.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Jan. 21

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall.

18900 block Highway 99: Sixteen storage units were burglarized at Public Storage.

17900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and no identification.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

Jan. 22

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A residential theft was reported.

18000 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.