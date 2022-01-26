Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 16-22, 2022

Jan. 16
33rd Avenue West/182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Whole Foods.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Guitar Center.
16600 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was reported stolen.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a valid license.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
3400 block 169th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a warrant.
Jan. 17
174th Place Southwest/36th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Gas was siphoned from a parked vehicle.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for a warrant at Best Buy.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested at Total Wine and More for theft.
19700 block 69th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
Jan. 18
1900 block 199th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
17 West Casino Road: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a senior living facility.
4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal disturbance.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject with drugs in their possession was offered drug deferral services.
17500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at McDonald’s.
18500 block 67th Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen from a mailbox.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar.
17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
Jan. 19
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.
16500 block Highway 99: A felon was arrested for possession of a firearm.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: An intoxicated man threw pliers at a stranger’s truck. He was cited and released.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Gang-related graffiti was found on school grounds.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was found at North Lynnwood Park.
19500 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
Jan. 20
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Alderwood Mall.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred. No assault was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at Kohl’s.
18700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at Walmart.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an apartment complex.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A storage unit was burglarized at Public Storage.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Jan. 21
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall.
18900 block Highway 99: Sixteen storage units were burglarized at Public Storage.
17900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and no identification.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
Jan. 22
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A residential theft was reported.
18000 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.
