Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 17-23, 2021

Jan. 13

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting at Kohl’s.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen while parked in a residential neighborhood.

Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

19100 block Highway 99: A tow dolly was stolen from U-Haul Storage.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

18305 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot.

18300 block 42nd Place West: Police investigated a child abuse report.

19100 block 49th Place West: A residential burglary was reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Taste of Sichuan.

21100 block 54th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

4500 block 164th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for multiple charges including second-degree theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle, stolen property, a second-degree controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Pick-n-Pull.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for possession of a stolen bicycle.

Jan. 14

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported involving lovers.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in a residential neighborhood.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a sexual assault reported at Hampton Inn and Suites.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported near a commercial business.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An unknown subject used stolen information to purchase a vehicle.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business in a commercial shopping center.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in a residential neighborhood and a credit card was stolen.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in a residential neighborhood.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while parked in the Extended Stay America hotel parking lot. The owner reported items inside had been stolen.

6400 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in a residential neighborhood.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A rock was thrown through the windshield of a vehicle parked in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

6600 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while parked in a residential neighborhood, with an unreported amount of change stolen.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A windshield was broken after it was shot by a BB gun.

4200 block 172nd Street Southwest: An identity theft victim said someone stole their personal information to open an account.

Jan. 19

17600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony harassment and assault were reported at a commercial business.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled while parked near a business.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a commercial shopping center.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance report.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Alderwood Mall Nordstrom.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance report involving a husband and wife.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the U.S. Post Office.

Jan. 20

4900 block 186th Place Southwest: A residential theft was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at an auto body shop.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property and identity theft.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court protection order.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A jewelry was reported lost or stolen near the U.S. Postal Office.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a felony drug arrest.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

Jan. 21

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported disturbance.

21000 block 63rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20000 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI report.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Fred Meyer.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

3700 block 166th Place Southwest: A theft occurred in a residential neighborhood.

Jan. 22

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at an apartment complex.

Highway 99/208th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Several thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.

17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest near Hobby Lobby.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a robbery at a business.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Public Storage after a storage unit was broken into.

Jan. 23

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for possession of a dangerous weapon, drug paraphernalia and narcotics. The suspect was arrested after attempting to flee the scene.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart for theft, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for possession of a stolen vehicle.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A man reported being the victim of a possible internet scam after transferring nearly $60,000 online. According to the victim, he met a woman on the web app Google Hangouts, and she talked him into assuming ownership with her of inherited gold. He said he sent the money through four separate transactions.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton