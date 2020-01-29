Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 19-24, 2020

Jan. 19

6100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made contact with a man who had been living in his car near Trader Joe’s for two weeks.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject skateboarding in Alderwood Mall assaulted a security officer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Walmart.

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 188th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest for driving with a suspended license.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for prostitution with intent to deliver.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass reported in Lynnwood Square led to a warrant arrest.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman broke into Stopwatch Espresso and stole food.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police were notified of an identity theft after the victim reported a credit card was used in Las Vegas.

5600 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his girlfriend, who were arguing over finances.

Jan. 20

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19600 block Highway 99: Someone stole beer from the 76 gas station.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported sexual assault. Information was obtained on the suspect.

21100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A 53-foot cargo trailer was stolen.

208th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for second-degree driving with a suspended license and other charges.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted multiple arrests for prostitution, warrants and drug-related crimes.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: A vacant home was burglarized and a washer and dryer were stolen.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at Hobby Lobby.

Jan. 21

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported fourth-degree assault.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision led to a DUI arrest.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence-related harassment report.

1900 block 164th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested Fred Meyer.

19100 block Highway 99: A U-Haul was stolen.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man said his bag was stolen while he was at Alderwood Mall watching his children play. According to the man, the bag was about 100 feet away from him at the time it was stolen.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A felony assault occurred.

18900 block Highway 99: A domestic assault was reported.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for driving with a suspended license.

40th Avenue West/190th Place Southwest: A traffic stop led to the driver being arrested for driving without an ignition interlock device.

Jan. 22

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for stealing cleaning supplies from CVS Pharmacy. She told police she intended to resell the items for money.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Super 8 motel for multiple warrants. Police were initially responding to a disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver reportedly displayed a handgun at another driver during an argument in the Alderwood Mall parking lot. The argument was started over “aggressive” driving.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

18600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported first-degree assault.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

16400 block Spruce Way: Multiple mailboxes were broken into.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A credit card was used fraudulently at a law firm.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A man broke into an apartment complex laundry room.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A window was broken with a rock.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: Bantaba African Restaurant was burglarized overnight, with cash stolen.

20000 block 54th Avenue West: A welder was stolen.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman reported being the victim of a scam after she sent $2,000 worth of Macy’s gift cards to an unknown suspect over the phone.

Jan. 23

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police conducted a DUI arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart at Fred Meyer.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Sephora.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman cashed multiple fraudulent checks.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

15600 block block Ash Way: A man assaulted his girlfriend.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor Seattle warrant.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A man violated a protection order after he made contact with his child through a third party.

20800 block Highway 99: A man with a felony reportedly attempted to purchase a gun at Lynnwood Gun and Ammunition. The man also had a history of mental health issues.

16400 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

Jan. 24

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole jewelry from Nordstrom Rack.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A laptop and computer were stolen after a vehicle was prowled.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a possible luring attempt.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A man shoplifted at Goodwill.

20700 block Highway 99: Police investigated a possible case of sex abuse.

19600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

52nd Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision led to multiple arrests for drug-related crimes. The driver and passenger of one vehicle were arrested.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A male student reportedly assaulted another male student at Meadowdale High School.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton