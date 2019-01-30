Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 20-27, 2019

Jan. 20

54th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: Two men were arrested, each for separate warrants, after police responded to an incident where one man allegedly threatened another man with a knife.

19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft at Verizon Wireless after two males, possibly juveniles, stole an iPad. The security cord connected to the iPad had been cut. The iPad was valued at $1,300.

18600 block of 33rd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Rite Aid. The total value of stolen items was $77.93. Once the suspect was in police custody, the officer found drug paraphernalia.

21400 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant for theft.

4300 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A man and woman were trespassed from La Quinta Inn after they caused a disturbance. The couple’s reservation had been cancelled because there was no payment and the hotel employees would not credit them due to previous problems with them in the past. The couple was recording the employees with their phones and accusing them of being racist.

Jan. 21

18800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for two warrants including possession of a controlled substance and having a loaded pistol in a car without a permit. He was arrested after being stopped by police for riding a bike without a helmet.

20000 block of Cedar Valley Road: A woman reported a burglary at Cedar Valley Dental after finding the back window had been broken into. The office had been trashed with multiple items thrown around and two pre-signed prescription pads stolen. The broken window was valued at $400.

5900 block of 186th Place Southwest: A woman reported a case of fraud after a man posing as a property owner on Craigslist told her to make a deposit for $600.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: An employee at Pottery Barn said someone stole $300 from her wallet while she was working.

20700 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for attempting to shoplift from Walgreens. The total value of the items stolen was $828.75.

Jan. 22

19400 block of 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary at Fun Kuts when someone reported the front door had been smashed in. The cash register had been broken into and emptied. Forty dollars was also stolen from a drawer near the register. FOXY Hair & Nails next door had also been broken into in the same manner, but nothing had been stolen.

17300 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant for fraud. The man had previously attempted to cash a forged check at Bank of America and was arrested while trying to retrieve the ID he left at the bank.

3200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a burglary at AT&T when someone stole an iPad 6 32GB and iPad Pro 64GB, both valued at $400. The security cables holding the iPads were cut.

6000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen from Bodine Construction. The vehicle was a black 1995 Honda Accord.

Jan. 23

17000 block of 57th Place West: A man reported his vehicle was stolen while parked in front of his house overnight. The man valued his truck at $500.

20400 block of 68th Avenue West: An employee of the Edmonds School District reported someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the school district’s food-delivery trucks. The damage done to the truck was valued at $5,000.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for attempting to shoplift Nikes from Kohl’s. The shoes were valued at $95. Once the suspect was in police custody, officers discovered the man had multiple warrants out of Edmonds, Adams County and Montana First Judicial District Court. The warrants included domestic violence assault, driving without a license and criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

600 block of 182nd Street Southwest: A woman reported her home had been burglarized. Items stolen included jewelry and $900 in assorted change. The woman said she thinks the suspect entered through the home’s large dog door and exited through the rear, sliding-glass door.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Victoria’s Secret at Alderwood Mall. Items stolen include three bras and 20 assorted fragrances. The combined value of the stolen items was $1,580.

Jan. 24

20300 block of 52nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and assault out of Everett and Redmond. Once the suspect was in police custody, officers found drug paraphernalia.

18800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after running in front of a police car. While speaking to police, he refused to give his real name. Once in police custody, the officer found marijuana in separate baggies, heroin he attempted to swallow and prescription-only medication. He was transferred to Swedish Edmonds to ensure he did not swallow anymore narcotics.

5800 block of 173rd Place Southwest: A man reported his bag was stolen after leaving it on the ground at the QFC gas station. Video surveillance saw another man grabbing the bag after pumping gas and driving away with it. The bag and other items inside were valued at $286.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man reported his wallet was stolen from his locker at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. The man received a call informing him someone attempted to spend $400 with his credit card at Fred Meyer, but it was denied. The wallet also contained $100 in cash.

7500 block of 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of marijuana possession at College Place Middle School, when one student was found with a blunt in her backpack. The total amount of marijuana was 9.73 grams. The principal said the students involved were going to be expelled from the school.

19100 block of 74th Avenue West: A woman reported her home had been broken into through the back, sliding-glass door. She said her TV had been displaced and her prescription painkillers had been stolen from the top-drawer of her dresser.

Jan. 25

5200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Everett for trespass during a traffic stop. The man had an improperly-filled-out temporary trip permit.

175 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Everett for reckless driving. He was stopped during a random license plate check.

21600 block of Highway 99: A man who works at KC Martin Transmission reported a vehicle belonging to a customer had been stolen in the early morning. The suspect was seen on video surveillance. The vehicle was a blue Nissan 300ZX valued at $5,000.

17600 block of 65th Place West: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia including heroin and methamphetamine while police served him a restraining order. Once the suspect was in police custody, officers found a forged $100 bill in his wallet and a forged check for $500.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man reported a case of fraud when someone charged $1,162.12 to one of his accounts. The man said he still had possession of his card and did not know how someone accessed his account.

6706 block of 162nd Place Southwest: A woman reported her identity had been stolen while she was trying to get a job through DSHS. The woman’s Social Security number was being used for employment at three different companies.

Jan. 26

19300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for driving with an expired license and malicious mischief out of Marysville. He was arrested at the Hampton Inn, where he was staying with a woman.

18000 block of 36th Avenue West: A man reported his blue 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle had been stolen.

20600 block of 44th Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested for attempting to steal a TV from one of the rooms at Embassy Suites. While the suspects were in police custody, police officers found drug paraphernalia including cocaine.

6800 block of 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Everett after witnesses reported seeing him doing drugs. Officers found 0.16 grams of methamphetamine on the suspect.

3200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Mukilteo for drug paraphernalia after being stopped for riding a bicycle without a helmet. Once the suspect was in police custody, officers found drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 27

6200 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was charged with a DUI after being pulled over for a vehicle violation. The vehicle’s registration was expired.

5800 block of 208th Street Southwest: A 2015 Ford Explorer was reported stolen. Two credit cards inside the vehicle since have been used to make fraudulent purchases.

5900 block of 202nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for violation of a protection order. The man also had a warrant out of Edmonds for DUI.

16600 block of Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrested for attempting to steal a Butterfinger candy bar and punching the store clerk in the face when she tried to stop him. He was transferred to Denney Youth Center.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for attempting to steal from Target. Once she was in police custody, officers found three Alprazolam (a prescription-only drug) and other drug paraphernalia in her possession. Target employees said the woman matched the description of a suspect who had previously stolen two TVs with the help of a man.

