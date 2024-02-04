Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 21-27, 2024

Jan. 21
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
17000 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Due to a system outage, Lynnwood Police Blotter data for Jan. 22 was not recorded by the department.
Jan. 23
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20700 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4500 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 75th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
20700 block 53rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
17700 block 56th Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.
18400 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20400 block 63rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 24
18300 block Hurst Road: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic violence incident.
21300 block 67th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft and misdemeanor theft were reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving under a suspended license, were reported.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Felony malicious mischief and misdemeanor assault were reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 25
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who violated a court order.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
5700 block 173rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
17300 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
Jan. 26
16400 block 40th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Maple Road/37th Place West: Police assisted the fire department with a driver who overdosed on an unspecified drug.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Rape was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17800 block 46th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.
17700 block 56th Avenue West: An adult care worker was accused of assaulting an autistic patient.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block 76th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: Threats were made.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block 67th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Burglary was reported.
16500 block 42nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 27
4900 block 200th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
164th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Burglary was reported.
