Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 21-27, 2024

Jan. 21

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

17000 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Due to a system outage, Lynnwood Police Blotter data for Jan. 22 was not recorded by the department.

Jan. 23

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4500 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 75th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

20700 block 53rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

17700 block 56th Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.

18400 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20400 block 63rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 24

18300 block Hurst Road: A misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic violence incident.

21300 block 67th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft and misdemeanor theft were reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving under a suspended license, were reported.

4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Felony malicious mischief and misdemeanor assault were reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 25

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who violated a court order.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

5700 block 173rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

Jan. 26

16400 block 40th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Maple Road/37th Place West: Police assisted the fire department with a driver who overdosed on an unspecified drug.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Rape was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17800 block 46th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.

17700 block 56th Avenue West: An adult care worker was accused of assaulting an autistic patient.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block 76th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: Threats were made.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21100 block 67th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Burglary was reported.

16500 block 42nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 27

4900 block 200th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

164th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Burglary was reported.