Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 22
19500 Block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 Block Poplar Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
1700 Block 38th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
6000 Block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 Block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department when illicit drugs were found.
4000 Block 198th Street Southwest: A trespasser was cited.
3300 Block 184th Street Southwest: Someone was assaulted at H-Mart.
18300 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen placard was recovered.
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect for theft, assault, obstruction and carrying dangerous weapons.
2800 Block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
2900 Block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
20100 Block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported. Police recovered the merchandise and detained the subject.
18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest for theft was made.
19300 Block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 Block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision that was a possible hit-and-run situation.
18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Narcotics were introduced into a detention facility.
Jan. 23
19900 Block 56th Avenue West: Gas was stolen.
5800 Block 200th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A felony assault with sexual motivation was reported.
18000 Block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
21000 Block 66th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.
20300 Block 56th Avenue West: Police arrested a suspect for DUI.
4300 Block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of counterfeit cash at a restaurant.
18300 Block Highway 99: Police arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle.
19600 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver without license plates failed to yield.
16800 Block 70th Place West: A burglary was reported.
2700 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 Block 198th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest on a tresspassing suspect.
208th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A suspect attempted to elude police.
Jan. 24
19200 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and a foot chase ensued.
18200 Block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 Block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized felony theft was reported.
18300 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
3000 Block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 Block 176th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
19600 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4100 Block 186th Place Southwest: A suspect attempted to steal a utility trailer.
19400 Block 36th Avenue West: A U-haul truck was stolen.
17700 Block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 Block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 Block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
48th Avenue West/ 188th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
4900 Block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report in which an item was jammed into a residential keyhole.
Jan. 25
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 Block 176th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect for DUI.
19100 Block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 Block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported.
6900 Block 216th Street Southwest: A commercial warehouse was burgalarized.
17500 Block Ballinger Way: Police assisted the SWAT team.
18800 Block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 Block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 Block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3500 Block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20400 Block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5100 Block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 Block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 Block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Jan. 26
19300 Block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
19300 Block 44th Avenue West: Multiple sex offenses were reported.
3100 Block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect for assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police and malicious mischief.
228th Street Southwest/96th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.
20800 Block 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.
18900 Block 47th Avenue West: A rape was reported.
20700 Block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
6200 Block 202nd Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
4000 Block 198th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.
19400 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.
3900 Block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
Jan. 27
17300 Block Highway 99: Police arrested a suspect for DUI.
16600 Block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
20600 Block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 Block 184th Street Southwest: An Apple Watch was stolen.
3000 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16400 Block 65th Avenue West: A suspect violated a court order.
19300 Block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
18600 Block 33rdAvenue West: Shoplifting was reported at JCPenney and the suspect was taken into custody.
4800 Block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 Block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.
204th Street Southwest/ 68th Avenue West: A driver failed to obey.
19100 Block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 Block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony assault was reported.
19700 Block 76th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
13700 Block 28th Drive Southeast: Police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department with a K-9 tracking effort.
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A trespasser was arrested.
6900 Block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
Jan. 28
19200 Block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of child abuse by a day care provider.
5700 Block 204th Street Southwest: An incident of felony harassment was reported.
6600 Block 210th Street Southwest: Police responded to an incident of harassment.
3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted.
18300 Block Highway 99: Police arrested a suspect accused of theft and vehicle prowling.
16800 Block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 Block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
200th Street Southwest/Scriber Lake Road: A suspect eluded police.
3100 Block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7000 Block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
20600 Block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.