Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 22

19500 Block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 Block Poplar Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

1700 Block 38th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

6000 Block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 Block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department when illicit drugs were found.

4000 Block 198th Street Southwest: A trespasser was cited.

3300 Block 184th Street Southwest: Someone was assaulted at H-Mart.

18300 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen placard was recovered.

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect for theft, assault, obstruction and carrying dangerous weapons.

2800 Block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

2900 Block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

20100 Block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported. Police recovered the merchandise and detained the subject.

18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest for theft was made.

19300 Block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 Block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision that was a possible hit-and-run situation.

18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Narcotics were introduced into a detention facility.

Jan. 23

19900 Block 56th Avenue West: Gas was stolen.

5800 Block 200th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A felony assault with sexual motivation was reported.

18000 Block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

21000 Block 66th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.

20300 Block 56th Avenue West: Police arrested a suspect for DUI.

4300 Block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of counterfeit cash at a restaurant.

18300 Block Highway 99: Police arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle.

19600 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver without license plates failed to yield.

16800 Block 70th Place West: A burglary was reported.

2700 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 Block 198th Street Southwest: Police performed a warrant arrest on a tresspassing suspect.

208th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A suspect attempted to elude police.

Jan. 24

19200 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and a foot chase ensued.

18200 Block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 Block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized felony theft was reported.

18300 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

3000 Block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 Block 176th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

19600 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 Block 186th Place Southwest: A suspect attempted to steal a utility trailer.

19400 Block 36th Avenue West: A U-haul truck was stolen.

17700 Block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 Block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 Block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

48th Avenue West/ 188th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

4900 Block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report in which an item was jammed into a residential keyhole.

Jan. 25

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 Block 176th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect for DUI.

19100 Block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 Block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported.

6900 Block 216th Street Southwest: A commercial warehouse was burgalarized.

17500 Block Ballinger Way: Police assisted the SWAT team.

18800 Block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 Block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 Block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3500 Block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20400 Block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5100 Block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 Block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 Block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Jan. 26

19300 Block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

19300 Block 44th Avenue West: Multiple sex offenses were reported.

3100 Block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect for assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police and malicious mischief.

228th Street Southwest/96th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.

20800 Block 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

18900 Block 47th Avenue West: A rape was reported.

20700 Block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

6200 Block 202nd Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

4000 Block 198th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.

19400 Block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

3900 Block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

Jan. 27

17300 Block Highway 99: Police arrested a suspect for DUI.

16600 Block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

20600 Block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 Block 184th Street Southwest: An Apple Watch was stolen.

3000 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16400 Block 65th Avenue West: A suspect violated a court order.

19300 Block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

18600 Block 33rdAvenue West: Shoplifting was reported at JCPenney and the suspect was taken into custody.

4800 Block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 Block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.

204th Street Southwest/ 68th Avenue West: A driver failed to obey.

19100 Block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 Block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony assault was reported.

19700 Block 76th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

13700 Block 28th Drive Southeast: Police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department with a K-9 tracking effort.

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A trespasser was arrested.

6900 Block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

Jan. 28

19200 Block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of child abuse by a day care provider.

5700 Block 204th Street Southwest: An incident of felony harassment was reported.

6600 Block 210th Street Southwest: Police responded to an incident of harassment.

3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted.

18300 Block Highway 99: Police arrested a suspect accused of theft and vehicle prowling.

16800 Block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 Block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

200th Street Southwest/Scriber Lake Road: A suspect eluded police.

3100 Block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7000 Block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

20600 Block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.