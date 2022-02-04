Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 23-29, 2022

Jan. 23
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A local business was burglarized.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a senior living facility.
17000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a hotel.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a robbery with a weapon.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Batteries were stolen.
Jan. 24
19500 block 58th Avenue West: A lock box was damaged at a location
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Grocery Outlet for a warrant
21200 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted burglary.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco Wholesales.
184th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A DUI incident was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a hotel.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto business.
6700 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Lynndale Park.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Pinewood Square Apartments.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
Jan. 25
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Lynnwood City Hall.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco Wholesale. Police said the incident had extenuating circumstances.
17500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Grocery Outlet.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after a vehicle collision.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Two subjects were arrested for domestic assault.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at a business for multiple warrants.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI–related vehicle collision.
164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A traffic stop led to felony warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a Best Buy.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at QFC.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Jan. 26
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for a warrant. Police said the car they were driving was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
15100 40th Avenue Northeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Lake Forest Park Police Department.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence.
3700 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Alderwood Mall.
11900 block Northeast Village: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Kirkland Police Department.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen from Gregg’s Lynnwood Cycle.
4600 block 185th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported in a residential neighborhood.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled at a senior living facility.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Total Wine and More.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Olive Garden.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco Wholesale.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Bartell Drugs.
17400 block Spruce Way: Police responded to an assault reported at a residence.
17600 block 54th Place West: A woman was arrested for DUI.
Jan. 27
16600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
17200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for a traffic offense and driving without a valid driver’s license.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
23700 block 52nd Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
Jan. 28
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
27000 block Pacific Highway South: A subject was arrested for a warrant and domestic assault.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
16800 block Highway 99: Police investigated a reported rape.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Value Village for theft and a warrant.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for theft at Kohl’s.
Jan. 29
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen from Guitar Center.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
17600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a retail store.
19500 block Alderwood Mall: A robbery was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at The Home Depot.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Whole Foods parking lot.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Two suspects were arrested at Ross for stealing clothing valued at $790. Police also recovered narcotics.
