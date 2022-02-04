Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 23-29, 2022

Jan. 23

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A local business was burglarized.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a senior living facility.

17000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a hotel.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a robbery with a weapon.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Batteries were stolen.

Jan. 24

19500 block 58th Avenue West: A lock box was damaged at a location

19500 block 58th Avenue West: A bank lock box was damaged.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Grocery Outlet for a warrant

21200 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted burglary.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco Wholesales.

184th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A DUI incident was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a hotel.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto business.

6700 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Lynndale Park.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Pinewood Square Apartments.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

Jan. 25

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Lynnwood City Hall.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco Wholesale. Police said the incident had extenuating circumstances.

17500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Grocery Outlet.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after a vehicle collision.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Two subjects were arrested for domestic assault.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at a business for multiple warrants.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI–related vehicle collision.

164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A traffic stop led to felony warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a Best Buy.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at QFC.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Jan. 26

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for a warrant. Police said the car they were driving was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

15100 40th Avenue Northeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Lake Forest Park Police Department.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence.

3700 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Alderwood Mall.

11900 block Northeast Village: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Kirkland Police Department.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen from Gregg’s Lynnwood Cycle.

4600 block 185th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported in a residential neighborhood.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled at a senior living facility.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Total Wine and More.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Olive Garden.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Total Wine and More.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco Wholesale.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Bartell Drugs.

17400 block Spruce Way: Police responded to an assault reported at a residence.

17600 block 54th Place West: A woman was arrested for DUI.

Jan. 27

16600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

17200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for a traffic offense and driving without a valid driver’s license.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

23700 block 52nd Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

Jan. 28

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

27000 block Pacific Highway South: A subject was arrested for a warrant and domestic assault.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: Police investigated a reported rape.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Value Village for theft and a warrant.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for theft at Kohl’s.

Jan. 29

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen from Guitar Center.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a retail store.

19500 block Alderwood Mall: A robbery was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at The Home Depot.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Whole Foods parking lot.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Two suspects were arrested at Ross for stealing clothing valued at $790. Police also recovered narcotics.