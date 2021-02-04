Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 24-30, 2021

Jan. 24

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an in-progress court order violation at Walmart.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking garage.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and multiple drug charges, including drug and paraphernalia possession.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Alderwood Mall.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A shoplift was reported at a business.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court-order violation.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man died from injuries sustained after he was stabbed in front of Fred Meyer earlier that day. Witnesses said the suspect was a young woman who fled the scene in a vehicle with two other subjects.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting a man she accused of raping her with a knife. According to police, the woman was intoxicated and cut the man with a knife bu the injuries weren’t significant. The woman was transported to a hospital to be examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner. Following the exam, she was transported to Snohomish County Jail to be booked for domestic violence assault.

18100 block 54th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 25

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: Theft and malicious mischief occurred at a local business.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft, a warrant and drug possession charges.

5700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

17800 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft and property damage were reported at Twin Cedars RV Park.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A woman said her ex-boyfriend was harassing and threatening her.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

6000 178th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was arrested for drug and weapons charges.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl occurred.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A window was broken at College Place Middle School.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police also found drug paraphernalia on the man.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen at Rite Aid.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

Jan. 26

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

3800 block 167th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 184 Street Southwest: A counterfeit bill was used at Villa Pizza.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited during a traffic stop.

17800 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Kohl’s.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Witnesses said a suspect brandished a firearm.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

Jan. 27

4300 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police investigated malicious mischief at a business.

198th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

6600 block 162nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for drug paraphernalia possession.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested DUI.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Residence Inn by Marriott parking lot.

16600 block 36th Avenue West: A woman slashed her boyfriend’s tires during an argument.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

6500 block 183rd Place Southwest: A family reported receiving vague threats from an unknown caller. They suspect it had something to do with their son’s involvement with narcotics and money.

Jan. 28

3800 block 167th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a warrant and drug charges.

18300 block Hurst Road: Police responded to a domestic violence incident involving a man and a woman. Both verbal and physical assault occurred.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A mailbox was broken into but mail was not reported stolen.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Three motorcycles were stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A graphic novel was stolen from Barnes and Noble.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited for shoplifting from Walmart.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault. No injuries were reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifters stole products valued more than $1,000.

Jan. 29

17200 block Highway 99: Two juveniles shoplifted from Walmart.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report. No property damage was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault occurred.

19200 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a domestic violence assault.

Jan. 30

18600 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a construction site

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

4200 block 180th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

20400 block 61st Place West: Police were called to a report of a domestic violence assault.

16800 block Spruce Way: A domestic verbal disturbance was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton