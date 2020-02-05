Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2020

Jan. 26

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two juveniles were arrested for shoplifting from Target. They were released to their parents.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for indecent exposure.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Alderwood Mall Apple store.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Residence Inn.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: An assault reported at Lynnwood Ice Center led to two arrests.

18400 block Highway 99: Police conducted an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police reported locating drug paraphernalia.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at a church.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor warrant suspect was arrested.

Jan. 27

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for multiple misdemeanor charges after police responded to an attempted theft at a storage unit.

3100 block Lincoln Way: Police reported locating drugs in a suspect vehicle during a traffic stop.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported court-order violation.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at Fred Meyer.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred, and police had a suspect.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported being the victim of fraud after she wired money to a fraudulent account.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A shoplifter at Goodwill fled in a silver sedan.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Verdant Health Commission.

5300 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a residence while the home’s occupant was asleep.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

Jan. 28

19500 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported a Safeway.

19105 block Highway 99: A juvenile was unable to provide identification during a traffic stop.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

4000 block 164th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A woman told Lynnwood police that she was sexually assaulted by a Community Transit bus operator. The Mukilteo Police Department is currently investigating the alleged incident. According to a Community Transit spokesperson, the driver was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

17500 block Highway 99: Police conducted an arrest for public indecency.

20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault occurred at the Lynnwood Library.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

Jan. 29

6500 block 208t Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported fourth-degree assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

6600 block 180th Street Southwest: A man arrested for fraud-related charges attempted to escape custody.

20700 block 55th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a gas station.

18100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing at the old Best Auto location.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 30

6000 block 185th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a child.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen from the Alderwood Mall Apple store.

16400 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest.

7200 block 194th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman said her boyfriend was stealing cash from her.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor warrant subject was arrest.

20200 block 73rd Avenue West: Tools were stolen from the back of a truck.

Jan. 31

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from JD’s Market.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest for theft.

4400 block 194th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a misdemeanor warrant arrest.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a gas station.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter stole several jackets and left scene in a black sedan.

21500 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

19100 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

3700 block 190th Place Southwest: Shoes were stolen from a front porch.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at the Alderwood Mall Macy’s.

Feb. 1

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrest for a warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a dangerous weapon and motor vehicle theft tools.

4800 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled with tools stolen.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton