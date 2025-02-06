Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025

Jan. 26

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Police assisted in paper service.

17500 block Highway 99: Harassment involving drugs and a warrant was reported.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: First-degree felony theft of a trailer was reported.

17500 Highway 99: A warrant arrest was made.

17700 Highway 99: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A DUI was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance without assault was reported.

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A traffic offense for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license was reported.

17400 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance without assault was reported.

19600 block 64th Avenue West: Found property was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Vehicle theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 27

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A DUI was reported.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft with special circumstances and fourth degree assault were reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: First-degree trespassing was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

204th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault was reported.

7100 block 192nd Place Southwest: A suspicious circumstance involving a “suspicious email” was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: First-degree trespassing was reported.

Jan. 28

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, possession of substances and a felony warrant arrest were reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99: An incident of someone eluding a police officer was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony assault report was taken.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police contacted Adult Protective Services.

17400 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: Graffiti was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 29

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A DUI collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest for second-degree possession of stolen property was made.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A traffic stop was conducted.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: An incident of coercion was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Found property was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

4400 block 194th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft from Macy’s was reported.

20800 block 63rd Avenue West: Graffiti and third-degree malicious mischief were reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

1300 block 224th Place Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft from Safeway was reported.

7500 block 198th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was reported.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was reported.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Found property was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowling was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 191st Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

Jan. 30

17300 block near I-5 Northbound: A warrant arrest was made.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 52nd Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was made.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft from CVS was reported and a warrant arrest was made.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run traffic offense was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Found property was reported.

Intersection of 50th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and a drug investigation were reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An incident of vehicle prowling was reported at Dave & Busters.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Indecent exposure was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor shoplifting from Buckle was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Felony theft of $15,280 was reported.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of an envelope with checks was reported.

5500 block 168th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

Jan. 31

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: An incident of trespassing was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.

19300 44th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Felony theft from a 24-hour locker was reported.

16500 block 62nd Place West: An incident of fraud was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A threat was reported.

Intersection of 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree traffic offense for driving with license suspended was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft involving a juvenile was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Public use and possession of a controlled substance was reported.

20900 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief and domestic violence were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil incident.

2900 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Home Depot was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: An incident of trespassing was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil incident, assisting paper service.

18700 76th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 1

7000 187th Place Southwest: Fraud was reported.

12800 Beverly Park Road: Lynnwood police assisted another agency, using canine tracking.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft and vehicle prowling were reported.

19300 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil incident.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil incident.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: Domestic violence with no assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 191st Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence was reported.

1100 block near I-5 Southbound: Lynnwood police assisted another agency, using spikes.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency with vehicle recovery.

19500 block Highway 99: A minor in possession of liquor was reported.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree burglary was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a civil incident.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil incident.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft was reported.





