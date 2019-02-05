Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 28 – Feb. 2, 2019

Jan. 28

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone had siphoned 10 gallons of gasoline from her vehicle. She found a hose sticking out of the gas tank.

5700 block Halls Lake Way: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled in the early hours of the morning. One of the windows had been broken in and the car battery had been stolen. He said he thinks someone stole gasoline from two other vehicles parked on his property.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of Meadowdale High School. She said it happened while she was in school.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft at Verizon Wireless after three men came into the store and stole two iPhone Xs 164GB off the counter while talking to a sales associate. The phones were valued at $800 each.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for shoplifting office supplies from Hobby Lobby. The combined value of stolen items was $100.84.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her locker at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Bank statements showed $991.43 in fraudulent charges.

Jan. 29

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty. He was with a woman and another man. The total value of stolen items was $294.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at Rite Aid after a woman stole three bottles of hair dye and ran from the store. The combined value of stolen items was $135.

19900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a case of fraud at O’Reilly Auto Parts after a woman attempted to pay for truck parts with a forged check. The woman left before police arrived and did not steal any merchandise.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant after police pulled him over for a broken brake light.

16600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a case of fraud at AM/PM gas station when a man tried to pay for lottery tickets with a forged $100 bill. The man left the store before police arrived.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported a theft after someone stole his wallet from his locker at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. He said his credit card was used at Fred Meyer three times, totaling $1,910.24 in fraudulent charges.

Jan. 30

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of his apartment complex. The man said someone removed a child seat from his car before stealing it.

19800 block Highway 99: A woman reported her car was stolen from the LA Fitness parking lot while she was working out. The woman said she might have dropped her keys in the parking lot.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Stolen items included a fishing pole, cooler, battery, fishing equipment, crab pot and fanny pack with his fishing license. all valued at $200.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Mud Bay Pet Store after a man stole five to seven dog sweaters/coats.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A woman reported a case of fraud after she received a medical bill from Florida for an ambulance ride. She said she had never been to Florida and at the time of the incident, she was in Portland. The bill was for $950.

5200 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license after police responded to a head-on collision. The other driver was a pregnant female. At the scene, police conducted a field-sobriety test and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. They transported him to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where a blood test was conducted.

Jan. 31

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported a case of malicious mischief after he said someone threw eggs at his car and slashed his front, passenger-side door. The car was parked in the Whispering Pines Apartments parking lot.

16700 block Highway 99: An Edmonds Landscaping employee said two men stole a leaf blower and line trimmer from the back of his truck.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man reported a case of fraud after someone used his information to attempt to open an account at Best Buy, Chase Bank and Capital One.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at J.C. Penney after a man stole a sweatshirt and hat. After the man was arrested, police found drug paraphernalia in his possession and 5.31 grams of heroin and 3.55 grams of methamphetamine.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stopped by police at a gas station reported that the license plate for his motorcycle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a vehicle prowl in the parking lot of Claim Jumper at Alderwood Mall. Mall security reported the prowl. The suspects were a man and a woman who were also suspects in a Mountlake Terrace vehicle theft. After arresting the man, police found drug paraphernalia on him and charged him for possession.

Feb. 1

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Bed, Bath & Beyond when a man and a woman were seen on video surveillance stealing an Ihome mirror, a comforter and flatware set totaling at $599.97.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported a case of identity theft after she said someone stole her wallet from the Lynnwood Recreation Center. The wallet contained multiple credit cards. More than $1,500 in charges have appeared on card statements.

Feb. 2

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at Ross, where they found the suspect had stolen a red sweater. Police apprehended the female suspect, who was sitting in the Ross parking lot in a car with four others. While conducting a search, police found drug paraphernalia, 17.44 grams of heroin and more than $1,000 in cash. Two of the suspects had outstanding felony warrants for drug-related crimes. While conducting a strip search on one male suspect at the Lynnwood Police Department, officers found 3.24 grams of methamphetamine in his pants pocket and an additional 27.25 grams of heroin in his anal cavity.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman positively ID’d for a felony warrant for a court order violation out of Everett. Once the woman was in police custody, the arresting officer found four used hypodermic needles, and she was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled and items had been stolen from it. His truck was parked in the Pinewood Square Apartments when someone broke into the bed canopy and stole red and white Echo landscaping equipment. Stolen items included a leaf blower, three grass trimmers and two hedge trimmers all valued at $2,280.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: After a traffic stop, a man reported his license plates had been stolen from his vehicle. The stolen license plates were replaced with other plates.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Someone smashed two windows in with rocks at Smoke N’ Cigar. The damage done to the windows was valued at $1,200. The manager said nothing appeared to have been stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting athletic shoes from J.C. Penney. After the man was arrested, police found two used hypodermic needles in his pocket. He was cited for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Four females — including two minors — were arrested after shoplifting $2,069.45 in jackets from Hollister. Each suspect grabbed multiple jackets and ran from the store. A Hollister employee chased after them and the suspects dropped the jackets.

