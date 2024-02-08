Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2024

Jan. 28
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An ATM was damaged during an instance of felony theft.
48th Avenue West/183rd Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
22200 block Highway 99: K9 units were utilized during a high-risk stop.
Jan. 29
19700 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A window was broken at the Lincoln Service Center.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported, and the suspect attempted to elude police.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault were reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block South 4th Avenue: An individual attempted to elude police.
19700 block Highway 99: A minor was found in possession of a firearm and a driver was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 30
17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Robbery was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7100 block 191st Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: Trespassing was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported, including driving with a suspended license.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Jan. 31
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Identity theft was reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police made three warrant arrests and intervened in a verbal domestic dispute.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.
Feb. 1
4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
17800 block 39th Place West: A court order was violated.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of two individual wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Kidnapping was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Feb. 2
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI, driving under a suspended license and negligence.
16100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was involved in a verbal domestic dispute.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
Feb. 3
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:
A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: An animal complaint was made after a dog bite occurred.
