Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2024

Jan. 28

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An ATM was damaged during an instance of felony theft.

48th Avenue West/183rd Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

22200 block Highway 99: K9 units were utilized during a high-risk stop.

Jan. 29

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A window was broken at the Lincoln Service Center.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported, and the suspect attempted to elude police.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault were reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block South 4th Avenue: An individual attempted to elude police.

19700 block Highway 99: A minor was found in possession of a firearm and a driver was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 30

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Robbery was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7100 block 191st Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: Trespassing was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported, including driving with a suspended license.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Jan. 31

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Identity theft was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police made three warrant arrests and intervened in a verbal domestic dispute.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.

Feb. 1

4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

17800 block 39th Place West: A court order was violated.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of two individual wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Kidnapping was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Feb. 2

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI, driving under a suspended license and negligence.

16100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was involved in a verbal domestic dispute.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

Feb. 3

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:

A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: An animal complaint was made after a dog bite occurred.