Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2023

Jan. 29

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to threats made by a trespasser.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made warrant arrests for individuals trespassing

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: An arson was reported.

22900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 search for tracking commercial burglary suspects. None were located.

2600 block Broadway: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 search for a robbery suspect.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A domestic violence incident was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifter was apprehended and Nordstrom merchandise was recovered.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

18400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

208th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: Police arrested a driver for DUI.

Poplar Way/Larch Way: Police arrested a driver for DUI.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 30

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic violence was reported.

5600 block 203rd Street Southwest: Police arrested a trespasser.

19800 block 52nd Place West: Police arrested a driver for DUI.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Aluminum scaffolding was stolen from a construction site.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A phone was pickpocketed.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

16800 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of unlawful discharge.

13200 block Mukilteo Speedway: Police arrested a suspect eluding police.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: An individual trespassed.

Jan. 31

16900 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: Police arrested a driver whose license was suspended.

19000 block Highway 99: Police arrested a driver for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A “habitual thief” drove down a sidewalk to elude police.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was attempted.

Feb. 1

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Juveniles were arrested for malicious mischief.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A garbage can was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A restaurant was burglarized.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

Feb. 2

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of malicious mischief that revealed domestic violence.

16600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police arrested a driver for DUI.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for an ignition interlock violation.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of disorderly driving.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

48th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

46th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A motorist was threatened with a pocket knife.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was threatened with a rock.

18100 block 41Street Place West: An identity theft was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 3

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported for misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was found in possession of a stolen car, which was recovered.

196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A pedestrian collision was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect with a warrant that was committing misdemeanor assault.

20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was detained at Nordstrom

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual making threats while brandishing a weapon was arrested for harassment.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5600 block 169th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

Jan. 4

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at JCPenney.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A child was exposed to drugs and overdosed. Child Protective Services was contacted.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute involving a juvenile.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a suspect for a felony attempt to elude police after a hit-and-run collision.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.