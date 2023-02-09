Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2023

Jan. 29
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to threats made by a trespasser.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made warrant arrests for individuals trespassing
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: An arson was reported.
22900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 search for tracking commercial burglary suspects. None were located.
2600 block Broadway: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 search for a robbery suspect.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A domestic violence incident was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifter was apprehended and Nordstrom merchandise was recovered.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
18400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
208th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: Police arrested a driver for DUI.
Poplar Way/Larch Way: Police arrested a driver for DUI.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 30
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic violence was reported.
5600 block 203rd Street Southwest: Police arrested a trespasser.
19800 block 52nd Place West: Police arrested a driver for DUI.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Aluminum scaffolding was stolen from a construction site.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A phone was pickpocketed.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
16800 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of unlawful discharge.
13200 block Mukilteo Speedway: Police arrested a suspect eluding police.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: An individual trespassed.
Jan. 31
16900 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: Police arrested a driver whose license was suspended.
19000 block Highway 99: Police arrested a driver for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A “habitual thief” drove down a sidewalk to elude police.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was attempted.
Feb. 1
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Juveniles were arrested for malicious mischief.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A garbage can was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A restaurant was burglarized.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
Feb. 2
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of malicious mischief that revealed domestic violence.
16600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police arrested a driver for DUI.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for an ignition interlock violation.
17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of disorderly driving.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
48th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
46th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A motorist was threatened with a pocket knife.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was threatened with a rock.
18100 block 41Street Place West: An identity theft was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 3
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20300 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported for misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was found in possession of a stolen car, which was recovered.
196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A pedestrian collision was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect with a warrant that was committing misdemeanor assault.
20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was detained at Nordstrom
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual making threats while brandishing a weapon was arrested for harassment.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5600 block 169th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
Jan. 4
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at JCPenney.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A child was exposed to drugs and overdosed. Child Protective Services was contacted.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute involving a juvenile.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a suspect for a felony attempt to elude police after a hit-and-run collision.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
