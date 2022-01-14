Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 3-8, 2022

Jan. 3

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for burglary at Harley Davidson.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A travel trailer was stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant at Walgreens.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for theft and making false statements to police.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Two vehicles were reportedly damaged.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a business.

178th Place Southwest/Olympic View Drive: A vehicle collision occurred.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Jan. 4

18700 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for hitting her boyfriend with a mug.

19400 block 58th Place West: A residence was burglarized.

3000 block 177th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver fled from police that tried to conduct a traffic stop.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at a business.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a sex trafficking report.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall.

19100 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.

19600 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an auto shop.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a hotel parking lot.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman requested voluntary transport to a hospital for unknown reasons.

Jan. 5

23000 block 106th Avenue West: A police K9 unit was deployed to track a stolen vehicle suspect.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Lynnwood Library.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18900 block 49th Place West: A glass door at a residence was shattered door by unknown circumstances.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender.

Jan. 6

18500 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A Meadowdale High School student reported being threatened.

196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

16800 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision occurred.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

16800 block 55th Place West: Police responded to an attempted residential burglary.

6500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police investigated threats made at St. Thomas More Parish.

18800 block 47th Avenue West: Police investigated a sexual assault report.

Jan. 7

19400 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and exposing a child to domestic assault.

16800 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.

18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported at an auto repair shop.

Filbert Road/North Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported at the Lynnwood Library.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department recover a stolen vehicle.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Jan. 8

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park Basketball Court.

18700 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 bill was used to purchase items at a convenience store.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: Vehicles were prowled at Lynnwood Ice Center.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while parked at a convenience store.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to verbal domestic disturbance.

17400 block block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI. Since it was the driver’s first offense, it was classified as a misdemeanor.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a court-issued protection order.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton