Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 3-8, 2022

Jan. 3
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for burglary at Harley Davidson.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A travel trailer was stolen.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant at Walgreens.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for theft and making false statements to police.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Two vehicles were reportedly damaged.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a business.
178th Place Southwest/Olympic View Drive: A vehicle collision occurred.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Jan. 4
18700 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for hitting her boyfriend with a mug.
19400 block 58th Place West: A residence was burglarized.
3000 block 177th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver fled from police that tried to conduct a traffic stop.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at a business.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a sex trafficking report.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall.
19100 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.
19600 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an auto shop.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a hotel parking lot.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman requested voluntary transport to a hospital for unknown reasons.
Jan. 5
23000 block 106th Avenue West: A police K9 unit was deployed to track a stolen vehicle suspect.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Lynnwood Library.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18900 block 49th Place West: A glass door at a residence was shattered door by unknown circumstances.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender.
Jan. 6
18500 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A Meadowdale High School student reported being threatened.
196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
16800 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision occurred.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.
16800 block 55th Place West: Police responded to an attempted residential burglary.
6500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police investigated threats made at St. Thomas More Parish.
18800 block 47th Avenue West: Police investigated a sexual assault report.
Jan. 7
19400 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and exposing a child to domestic assault.
16800 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported at an auto repair shop.
Filbert Road/North Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported at the Lynnwood Library.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department recover a stolen vehicle.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
Jan. 8
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park Basketball Court.
18700 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 bill was used to purchase items at a convenience store.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: Vehicles were prowled at Lynnwood Ice Center.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while parked at a convenience store.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to verbal domestic disturbance.
17400 block block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI. Since it was the driver’s first offense, it was classified as a misdemeanor.
5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a court-issued protection order.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
