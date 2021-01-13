Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 3-9, 2021

Jan. 3
Highway 99/148th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
11800 block Woodinville Drive: Lynnwood police assisted the Bothell Police Department while searching a commercial yard after an alarm was tripped.
2100 block North Northgate Way: A Lynnwood warrant subject was arrested during a traffic stop in Seattle. The subject was also cited for a drug-related charge.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: An misdemeanor assault was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance at Hampton Inn.
5200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault after police responded to a physical domestic disturbance.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A business was burglarized.
6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a landlord and tenants about not moving out.
Jan. 4
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence report involving property damage.
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A stolen moped was recovered. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19300 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence disturbance involving a fourth-degree assault and a third-degree theft.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: Catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from three vehicles.
Jan. 5
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for drug-related charges during a traffic stop.
20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
16600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at a convenience store.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.
Jan. 6
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported at Goodwill.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect.
3000 184TH ST Southwest: An Alderwood Mall employee reported being assaulted by a customer.
19400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at The UPS Store.
20200 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A man attempted to stab his roommate.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
18900 block 47th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a business.
19300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CubeSmart Self Storage after a storage unit was broken into.
Jan. 7
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
4200 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
19200 block 49th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested after witnesses reported seeing the subject smoking methamphetamine.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A counterfeit $100 bill was used at a salon.
Jan. 8
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple bottles of cologne valued at $2,100 were reported stolen from Ulta Beauty.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant, drug charges and resisting arrested.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Extended Stay America.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
4600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a DUI near Panda Express.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred at Alderwood Mall.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police deployed a K9 unit to locate a warrant subject in a shed.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Utility cable was stolen from Frontier Communications.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A Thin Blue Line flag was vandalized.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vacuum was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer. The suspect trespassed from the store also possessed drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 9
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
300o block 184th Street Southwest: Tires were slashed on a vehicle in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.
20900 block 49th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
