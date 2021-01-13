Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 3-9, 2021

Jan. 3

Highway 99/148th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

11800 block Woodinville Drive: Lynnwood police assisted the Bothell Police Department while searching a commercial yard after an alarm was tripped.

2100 block North Northgate Way: A Lynnwood warrant subject was arrested during a traffic stop in Seattle. The subject was also cited for a drug-related charge.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: An misdemeanor assault was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts occurred at Fred Meyer.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance at Hampton Inn.

5200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault after police responded to a physical domestic disturbance.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A business was burglarized.

6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a landlord and tenants about not moving out.

Jan. 4

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence report involving property damage.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A stolen moped was recovered. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19300 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence disturbance involving a fourth-degree assault and a third-degree theft.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: Catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from three vehicles.

Jan. 5

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for drug-related charges during a traffic stop.

20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

16600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at a convenience store.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.

Jan. 6

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported at Goodwill.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect.

3000 184TH ST Southwest: An Alderwood Mall employee reported being assaulted by a customer.

19400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at The UPS Store.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A man attempted to stab his roommate.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

18900 block 47th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a business.

19300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CubeSmart Self Storage after a storage unit was broken into.

Jan. 7

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4200 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

19200 block 49th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested after witnesses reported seeing the subject smoking methamphetamine.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A counterfeit $100 bill was used at a salon.

Jan. 8

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple bottles of cologne valued at $2,100 were reported stolen from Ulta Beauty.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant, drug charges and resisting arrested.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Extended Stay America.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a DUI near Panda Express.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred at Alderwood Mall.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police deployed a K9 unit to locate a warrant subject in a shed.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Utility cable was stolen from Frontier Communications.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A Thin Blue Line flag was vandalized.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vacuum was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer. The suspect trespassed from the store also possessed drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 9

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

300o block 184th Street Southwest: Tires were slashed on a vehicle in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

20900 block 49th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

