Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022

Jan. 30

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a business.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A business reported a misdemeanor theft.

11000 block 16th Avenue Southeast: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 response.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 response.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult missing person report was filed.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police performed a welfare check at a residence.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported at a business.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a business.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Two vehicles were prowled.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

6700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a trespassing call.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported at a business.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health call.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for robbery. Police said they also resisted arrest.

188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

36th Avenue West/172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related collision.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

Jan. 31

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony robbery/identity theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19900 block Highway 99: A subject mooned police as they were being arrested for shoplifting.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at a business for warrants.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A fourth-degree sexual assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a domestic disturbance.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18400 block 54th Place West: Child Protective Services (CPS) was called.

19800 block 50th Place West: CPS was called.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: CPS was called.

6200 202nd Street Southwest: CPS was called.

Feb. 1

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple subjects were arrested for thefts and warrants.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K9 response.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony warrants.

4300 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was impounded.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6400 block 202nd Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

212th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a felony theft.

4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call about domestic violence with no assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft.

5900 block 177th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized theft was reported.

19700 black 48th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a third-degree theft.

16600 block I-5 Southwest: A subject was ticketed for reckless driving.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A former employee threatened their boss.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call with no assault.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: CPS was called.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: CPS was called.

20000 block Highway 99: Two subjects who were preparing to steal catalytic converters were arrested.

18900 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was impounded.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to an attempted shoplift.

Feb. 2

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a reported theft.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A cell phone was stolen from T-Mobile.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a felony theft.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a second-degree robbery.

20900 block 66th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

19800 block 52nd Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

Feb. 3

17600 block 67th Place West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a second-degree theft.

20600 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.

3600 block 166th Place Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree burglary at a residence.

5500 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a criminal trespass call.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3800 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a second-degree theft.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 61st Place West: A theft was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

Feb. 4

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call with no assault.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was prowling vehicles at an apartment complex.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a second-degree burglary.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Organized theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a felony theft of multiple items from Guitar Center.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue Southwest: A theft occurred.

Feb. 5

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a felony harassment.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

22100 black Highway 99: A police K9 conducted a drug sniff.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a call of suspected forgery.

16600 block Highway 99: A first-degree robbery occurred.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment call.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered.

17200 33rd Place West: Death threats were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of domestic violence with no assault.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A pressure washer was stolen.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized theft was reported.