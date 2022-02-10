Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022

Jan. 30
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a business.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A business reported a misdemeanor theft.
11000 block 16th Avenue Southeast: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 response.
8200 block 234th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 response.
6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult missing person report was filed.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police performed a welfare check at a residence.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported at a business.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a business.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Two vehicles were prowled.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
6700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a trespassing call.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported at a business.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health call.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for robbery. Police said they also resisted arrest.
188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
36th Avenue West/172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related collision.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
Jan. 31
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony robbery/identity theft was reported.
20400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19900 block Highway 99: A subject mooned police as they were being arrested for shoplifting.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at a business for warrants.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A fourth-degree sexual assault was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a domestic disturbance.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
18400 block 54th Place West: Child Protective Services (CPS) was called.
19800 block 50th Place West: CPS was called.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: CPS was called.
6200 202nd Street Southwest: CPS was called.
Feb. 1
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple subjects were arrested for thefts and warrants.
15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K9 response.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony warrants.
4300 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was impounded.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
6400 block 202nd Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
212th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls about a felony theft.
4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call about domestic violence with no assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft.
5900 block 177th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized theft was reported.
19700 black 48th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a third-degree theft.
16600 block I-5 Southwest: A subject was ticketed for reckless driving.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: A former employee threatened their boss.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call with no assault.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: CPS was called.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: CPS was called.
20000 block Highway 99: Two subjects who were preparing to steal catalytic converters were arrested.
18900 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was impounded.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to an attempted shoplift.
Feb. 2
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
19200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a reported theft.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A cell phone was stolen from T-Mobile.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a felony theft.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a second-degree robbery.
20900 block 66th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
19800 block 52nd Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
Feb. 3
17600 block 67th Place West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a second-degree theft.
20600 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.
3600 block 166th Place Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree burglary at a residence.
5500 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a criminal trespass call.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
3800 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4000 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a second-degree theft.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 61st Place West: A theft was reported.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
Feb. 4
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call with no assault.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was prowling vehicles at an apartment complex.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a second-degree burglary.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Organized theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a felony theft of multiple items from Guitar Center.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue Southwest: A theft occurred.
Feb. 5
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a felony harassment.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
22100 black Highway 99: A police K9 conducted a drug sniff.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a call of suspected forgery.
16600 block Highway 99: A first-degree robbery occurred.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment call.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered.
17200 33rd Place West: Death threats were reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of domestic violence with no assault.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A pressure washer was stolen.
18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized theft was reported.
