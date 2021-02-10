Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2021

Jan. 31

14700 block Highway 99: Police made a felony drug arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer.

19500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was cited for theft and removed from Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for shoplifting and obstruction.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man arrested for a warrant at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest A shoplifting subject was arrested for theft and a warrant.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A gun was turned in.

20700 block 55th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

Feb. 1

18100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

5200 block 172nd Place Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault occurred.

19500 block 58TH PL West: A felony domestic assault was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at a convenience store.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was damaged.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest A vehicle was stolen.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A burglary was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal disturbance. The girlfriend then spit on the boyfriend and he assaulted her.

Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for obstructing justice after refusing to give information to/cooperate with officers.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

4500 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 2

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A resident reported being the victim of an eBay scam. The victim paid the suspect using Best Buy gift cards.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A possible domestic violence assault was reported.

9600 block Harbour Place: A case of identity theft occurred.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Mail boxes were broken into and mail was stolen from a laundry room.

5900 block 204th block Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for harassment.

44th Avenue West/191st Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a dealership.

5500 block 176th Street Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Highway 99/208th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting subject was detained at Fred Meyer and offered entry into Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) arrest diversion. Charges/arrest are pending the subject’s enrollment into the program.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

Feb. 3

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Threats were made to another person.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for felony assault.

7000 block 190th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested after threatening to kill someone.

19400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A credit card was used to make fraudulent charges after it was stolen from a vehicle.

20000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: Copper was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A subject was removed from the Community Transit Ride Store.

Feb. 4

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

4200 block 194th Street Southwest: A man and woman got into a verbal argument.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Keys and clothing left outside were stolen.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony vehicle prowl was reported. Auto parts were also stolen.

4900 block 181st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor vehicle prowl occurred.

19600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor attempted assault/harassment incident was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft occurred.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall after a damaged lock was found.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two juveniles shoplifted from Fred Meyer.

Feb. 5

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order by leaving a note at a location.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer. The suspect was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Items were stolen from a vehicle.

17300 block Highway: A vehicle was prowled.

Feb. 6

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole from Lowe’s.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was removed from Target

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and warrants.

21300 block 67th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault and booked into Lynnwood Jail.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was removed from CVS Pharmacy.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Someone reported a credit card and driver’s license were stolen and used to commit fraud.

20100 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was broken into but there was no damage and nothing was taken.

16800 block Olympic View Drive: A couple located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine inside their 49-year-old son’s bag of prescription medication. Also located inside their garage, where their son parks his motorized wheelchair, were 43 glass pipes used to ingest meth.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton

