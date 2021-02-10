Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2021

Jan. 31
14700 block Highway 99: Police made a felony drug arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer.
19500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was cited for theft and removed from Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for shoplifting and obstruction.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man arrested for a warrant at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest A shoplifting subject was arrested for theft and a warrant.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A gun was turned in.
20700 block 55th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17700 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
Feb. 1
18100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
5200 block 172nd Place Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault occurred.
19500 block 58TH PL West: A felony domestic assault was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at a convenience store.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was damaged.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest A vehicle was stolen.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A burglary was reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal disturbance. The girlfriend then spit on the boyfriend and he assaulted her.
Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for obstructing justice after refusing to give information to/cooperate with officers.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
4500 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 2
19700 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A resident reported being the victim of an eBay scam. The victim paid the suspect using Best Buy gift cards.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A possible domestic violence assault was reported.
9600 block Harbour Place: A case of identity theft occurred.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Mail boxes were broken into and mail was stolen from a laundry room.
5900 block 204th block Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for harassment.
44th Avenue West/191st Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a dealership.
5500 block 176th Street Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
Highway 99/208th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.
18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting subject was detained at Fred Meyer and offered entry into Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) arrest diversion. Charges/arrest are pending the subject’s enrollment into the program.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.
Feb. 3
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Threats were made to another person.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for felony assault.
7000 block 190th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested after threatening to kill someone.
19400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A credit card was used to make fraudulent charges after it was stolen from a vehicle.
20000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: Copper was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A subject was removed from the Community Transit Ride Store.
Feb. 4
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.
4200 block 194th Street Southwest: A man and woman got into a verbal argument.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Keys and clothing left outside were stolen.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony vehicle prowl was reported. Auto parts were also stolen.
4900 block 181st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor vehicle prowl occurred.
19600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor attempted assault/harassment incident was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft occurred.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall after a damaged lock was found.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two juveniles shoplifted from Fred Meyer.
Feb. 5
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order by leaving a note at a location.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer. The suspect was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Items were stolen from a vehicle.
17300 block Highway: A vehicle was prowled.
Feb. 6
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole from Lowe’s.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was removed from Target
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and warrants.
21300 block 67th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault and booked into Lynnwood Jail.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was removed from CVS Pharmacy.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Someone reported a credit card and driver’s license were stolen and used to commit fraud.
20100 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was broken into but there was no damage and nothing was taken.
16800 block Olympic View Drive: A couple located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine inside their 49-year-old son’s bag of prescription medication. Also located inside their garage, where their son parks his motorized wheelchair, were 43 glass pipes used to ingest meth.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton