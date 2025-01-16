Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 5-11, 2025

Jan. 5

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: First-degree felony theft was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Found property was reported and ammunition was surrendered to police.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported, noting possession of a controlled substance.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft involving lost property was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.

18800 block 51st Street Place West: A warrant arrest was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported, noting possession of a controlled substance.

6600 block 188th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence was reported.

Jan. 6

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor shoplifting at Fred Meyer was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two instances of third-degree misdemeanor theft were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported, involving a suspect that paid a transient person to steal.

18900 block 40th Avenue West: Someone was reported soliciting a prostitute.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor shoplifting reported.

3800 block 189th Place Southwest: Vehicle theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 40th Avenue West: A traffic offense was reported with drug charges pending.

17300 block 62nd Avenue West: A missing person was found.

Jan. 7

4400 block 211th Street Southwest: Vehicle prowling and third-degree misdemeanor theft were reported.

71900 block 41st Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances and a threat were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A threat was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Felony theft from a gym locker was reported.

Highway 99/52nd Avenue West: Reckless endangerment was reported.

4500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Fraud and forgery were reported as someone provided fake money while purchasing a vehicle.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Third-degree felony theft reported, with a bus driver noted as the victim.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order violation involving a domestic violence order was reported, along with third-degree theft, misleading statements, obstruction and attempted theft.

19300 block of 46th Avenue West: A warrant arrest and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Attempted second-degree felony theft was reported.

2900 block 185th Street Southwest: Third-degree felony was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony shoplifting was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 67th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

Jan. 8

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.

19700 block 49th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported involving graffiti on a wall near the scene of a shooting.

4900 block 217th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from 7-11 was reported.

18900 block 64th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from Fred Meyer was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Revocation of a concealed pistol license was reported.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree felony possession of stolen property was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Second-degree robbery was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in recovering a stolen vehicle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance was reported.

4800 168th Street Southwest: Violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft from the mall was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Found property was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: Second-degree burglary was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic offense and a warrant were reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

Jan. 9

18600 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault was reported.

Scriber Lake Road/196th Street Southwest: Obstruction was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and a false statement were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: Second-degree felony domestic assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Trespassing at a school was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief was reported.

2600 156th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Police assisted with a civil dispute.

20600 block 55th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

20000 block of Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony possession of stolen property was reported.

4200 block 191 Street Southwest: Found property was reported.

17500 block 66th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 177th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Third-degree, misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance was reported.

19300 block 68th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

Jan. 10

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

16600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Rape was reported.

3900 block 185th Place Southwest: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowling was reported.

17500 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Behavioral health contact was reported.

100 block 128th Street Southeast: A warrant arrest was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Shoplifting and trespassing was reported.

19th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A warrant arrest, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance was reported.

200th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was reported.

3300 block 188th Street Southwest: Someone driving with a suspended license was reported.

5300 block 190th Street Southwest: Domestic violence without assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.

1600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools were reported.

19300 Block 36th Avenue West: Child Protective Services responded to a situation.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services responded to a situation.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services responded to a situation.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A missing adult was recovered.

Jan. 11

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: Driving while license suspended in the third-degree was reported.

19300 44th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowling was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree, felony theft and embezzlement were reported.

6100 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A stolen credit card was used at ARCO.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Fraud, forgery or unlicensed issuance of a bank check was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft committed by a juvenile was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree robbery involving a “purse snatch,” was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief and 4th-degree domestic assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft at Fred Meyer was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree, misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft from a store was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

5000 block 186th Place Southwest: Police assisted in serving papers related to a civil dispute.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested for an existing warrant.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

28th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

16900 block 44th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft and fraud were reported.

5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: A traffic offense was reported, the driver had no insurance and a cancelled title was reported.