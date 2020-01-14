Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 6-11, 2020

Jan. 6

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest after responding to a drug-related incident at McDonald’s.

5100 block 164th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmers Market.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for driving with a suspended license. Police also reported finding narcotics in the person’s possession.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: A vehicle stolen.

Jan. 7

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.

20400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A citizen reported locating 14 grams of narcotics in the bushes outside of a shopping complex.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Hobby Lobby.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: The front door of a residence was damaged and left open. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An individual reported being the victim of fraud after someone online scammed them out of money.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Tanglewood Apartments.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the Edmonds Community College parking lot.

17000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

Jan. 8

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. A woman with him was arrested for a warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18700 block 40th Avenue West: The driver in a DUI collision was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19100 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Pizza Hut.

17800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Best Lynnwood Inn.

Olympic View Drive/172nd Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was located.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted a drug-related DUI arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

18600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Lynnwood Dental Care.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway after someone stole alcohol.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

Jan. 9

19200 block 44th Avenue West: An assault occurred near Lynnwood Library.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

6600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in the Edmonds Community College parking lot.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

16400 block Spruce Way: A woman was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported at the Lynnwood Jail.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle battery was stolen. The victim said a former employee is suspected of stealing it.

Jan. 10

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at JCPenney.

21200 block 67th Avenue West: Two transient people were trespassed from Knights of Columbus for camping on the property.

17500 block Highway 99: A trespass was issued to the occupant of an unwanted RV on the property.

21600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest for a subject with a domestic violence assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

17500 block Highway 99: A man pulled a knife on a multiple McDonald’s employees.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: Police conducted a trespass arrest.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle. She also said that her credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.

Jan. 11

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two shoplifting suspects were reported to have stolen shoes from Designer Shoe Warehouse.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at Hillside Apartments.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen from the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject gave false statements to police while they were investigating a theft at Walmart.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Safeway.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton