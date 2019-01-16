Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 7-13, 2019

Jan. 7

4800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a dangerous weapon when police stopped a vehicle for not making a full stop at a red light before turning. Police found a glass pipe and a spring knife.

17500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a weapons violation when police found a fixed-blade knife after responding to a vehicle prowl.

18100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while he was working at 4 Wheels Parts. He said his DC snowboarding boots, snowboarding pants, snowboarding jacket and fire-training boots were stolen. He said the items were valued at more than $265. He said the car door handled had been broken to gain entry and damage was valued at $40.

6100 block of 212th Street Southwest: An employee at Lynnwood Auto and Truck Services said multiple work vehicles had been vandalized while parked in front of the business. Someone punctured tires and gas tanks. The total amount in damages was valued at $2,425.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male and female were seen on video surveillance shoplifting two TVs from Target and loading them into a black, four-door sedan. The total value of the TVs was $869.98.

18500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: The assistant manager of a T-Mobile store said four to five individuals stole eight display phones valued at $7,000. The stolen items include one iPhone XR, one iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, one iPhone X, one Samsung Note 9, one Samsung S9 and two Samsung S8.

Jan. 8

17200 block of Highway 99: During a traffic stop, a driver was charged for driving without a license and a passenger was charged with making false and misleading statements. The driver was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when police found used needles in the vehicle.

6200 block of 202nd Street Southwest: A man reported his company truck had been prowled. A generator, leaf blower, propane tank with a torch and hand drill were stolen from the back of the truck. The total value of the items stolen was $1,580. The window was also pried open to gain entry.

4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile reported the home he lived in with his parents had been burglarized. He said the window had been smashed in and the front door was unlocked when he arrived home. The juvenile said $1,998 in clothing, electronics, alcohol and sports memorabilia had been stolen. Damage done to the residence was estimated to be more than $600.

17900 block of Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing a helmet from Lynnwood Motoplex. Police were able to identify the man from video surveillance and his Facebook page.

20200 block of 60th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled in the early morning while parked in front of his girlfriend’s house. He said no damage was done to his vehicle, but tools valued at $510 were stolen from his vehicle.

Jan. 9

20000 block of 64th Avenue West: A man was arrested for four warrants after being stopped by police while walking with two bicycles he said he found by Red Dragon Casino.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Lynnwood for criminal solicitation. Once in police custody, the arresting officer found 1.52 grams of methamphetamine and he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

19700 block of 48th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Marysville after police pulled her over for driving with expired tabs.

19900 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple charges of trespass at the Union 76 Gas Station

3000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of an extended stay hotel. The vehicle was a 2006 Honda Odyssey.

5100 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for criminal trespass and unlawful possession of liquor at Wendy’s

Jan. 10

5000 block of 176th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespass when police found him in a no-trespassing area. While the man was in police custody, the arresting officer found drug paraphernalia.

18500 block of 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting $400 in merchandise from Ross Dress For Less.

18600 block of 33rd Avenue West: Three women, one a minor, were arrested for shoplifting and using multiple stolen credit cards in JC Penney. The total value of clothing and other items stolen was $1,184.35. Police also found that two of the women possessed drug paraphernalia, including heroin, methamphetamine and half of a prescription pill. Additional cash police believed to be stolen was also found in their possession. Two of the women were booked in Lynnwood Jail and the minor was released into the custody of her mother.

3100 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A manager at the Xfinity store said a woman stole two Galaxy Note 9 phone cases from the store two days prior. The total value of items stolen was $100.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and a woman were arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. Stolen items included two beanies, six fragrances and a pair of headphones amounting to $483. The suspects attempted to get away in a car, but were stopped. In the vehicle police found drug paraphernalia and heroin.

19800 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting Chapstick from Grocery Outlet. The man attempted to fight with security when confronted. When police arrived they found methamphetamine and he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 11

5300 block of 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant after police recognized him during a social contact.

19900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Seattle for harassment and displaying a weapon. While in police custody, the arresting officer found drug paraphernalia.

7500 block of 208th Street Southwest: A 13-year-old girl said she was walking to school on the trail behind the South Snohomish County Courthouse when an older man walking two dogs tried to lure her to his car. She said he offered to give her a ride to school.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting two candy bars, gummy bears and a pack of trading cards from Target. The total value of stolen items was $42.52.

19500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a dangerous weapon after police responded to reports he was selling drugs from a blue van located in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s.

Jan. 12

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Four women were caught on video surveillance shoplifting $2,000 worth of Rebel fragrances from Victoria’s Secret.

5700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for felony malicious harassment after making a racially-charged threat to kill another man. The victim was the father of the owner of the Tacos Reggie taco truck in the Big Lots parking lot. The suspect said he was going to shoot the man’s father with a shotgun.

19000 block of 64th Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested for public indecency after being found naked in the men’s restroom of Daleway Park. Police also found several pieces of drug paraphernalia in their possession as well as small, legal knives and a BB gun.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after police responded to a disturbance at Target. The man attempted to flee police custody on a bicycle and on foot.

3200 block of 184th Street Southwest: A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while making a return at Nordstrom. The wallet was a black Chanel wallet with three bank cards, cash and multiple forms of identification. The wallet was valued at $100.

Jan. 13

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after speeding through a red light. The driver told the arresting officer he “did not feel like stopping.”

17500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for felony theft after police received reports he was throwing several pieces of stolen mail, addressed to multiple people, in the trash at Starbucks. The man initially lied to police when asked his name and was charged with providing false information to a public servant. When in custody he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as well.

19700 block of 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of suspicious injuries to a 6-week-old infant with three fractured ribs and bruising to her right arm. A Child Protective Services case was opened for the child.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of theft at the Apple Store when employees saw a man steal two pairs of Bose QC35 wireless headphones (one black, one blue) by placing them in a Nordstrom bag. The combined value of the stolen items was $700.

16400 block of 67th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled while she was at Lynndale Park with her husband and children. The vehicle’s rear left window had been smashed in and a diaper backpack, purse, wallet (leather with carved flowers), cash and credit and identification cards had been stolen. The total value of stolen items was $105 and the damage done to the car totaled $475.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and underage woman were charged with misdemeanor theft for shoplifting from Kohl’s. Items stolen include a Stranger Things jacket, Michael Kors perfume, black Nike hoodie and black Marc Anthony hoodie. The total amount of items was $227. The minor’s charges were forwarded to Denny Youth Center.

