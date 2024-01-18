Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 7-13, 2024

Jan. 7

19100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Threats were reported.

6000 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Reckless child endangerment was reported.

6100 block Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

5500 block 178th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

Jan. 8

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and a drug violation were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 178th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5900 block 178th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: Sex offenses, including attempted rape of a child, were reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

168th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive: Graffiti was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

Jan. 9

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

15600 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered after police utilized a K9 track.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief resulted in a broken window.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual turned in a weapon to police.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

24000 block Van Ry boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 10

4600 block 180th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 185th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18700 block Blue Ridge Drive: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 188th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 184th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.

5400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony assault and unlawful imprisonment were reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

17300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

Jan. 11

18900 block 64th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Traffic offenses were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual turned in a weapon to police.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: An animal complaint about a loose dog was reported.

7100 block 191st Place Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.

44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered after a collision.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18900 block 64th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 12

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault and robbery were reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.

3500 block 171st Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block 58th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services were contacted.

Jan. 13

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.