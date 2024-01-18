Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 7-13, 2024

Jan. 7
19100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Threats were reported.
6000 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Reckless child endangerment was reported.
6100 block Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
5500 block 178th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
Jan. 8
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and a drug violation were reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 178th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5900 block 178th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 190th Street Southwest: Sex offenses, including attempted rape of a child, were reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
168th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive: Graffiti was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
Jan. 9
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
15600 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered after police utilized a K9 track.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief resulted in a broken window.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual turned in a weapon to police.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
24000 block Van Ry boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 10
4600 block 180th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 185th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18700 block Blue Ridge Drive: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 188th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 184th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.
5400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony assault and unlawful imprisonment were reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
17300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
Jan. 11
18900 block 64th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Traffic offenses were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual turned in a weapon to police.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6600 block 208th Street Southwest: An animal complaint about a loose dog was reported.
7100 block 191st Place Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.
44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered after a collision.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18900 block 64th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 12
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault and robbery were reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.
3500 block 171st Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block 58th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services were contacted.
Jan. 13
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20500 block 56th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.
