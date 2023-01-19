Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 8-14, 2023

Jan. 8
17300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving.
16900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for felony first-degree theft and criminal impersonation in the first degree.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
20620 block 54th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19800 block Poplar Way: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a missing juvenile.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A forgery was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: a fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A trespass call led to police making a warrant arrest.
Jan. 9
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft suspect was arrested for multiple warrants.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
21410 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic violence call was made.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block Highway 99: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.
19400 block 33rd Avenue West: A road rage incident led to an assault and later multiple arrests.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony harassment and domestic violence dispute led to an arrest.
6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a road rage incident.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony shoplift was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
Jan. 10
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
20410 block 54th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, making false statements to an officer and attempting to elude.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3110 block 196th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.
19220 block Highway 99: Bullet shell casings were found.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Best Buy was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of child abuse.
19100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and multiple hits and run charges.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5220 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
16700 block 37th Place West: A felony theft occurred.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported.
Jan. 11
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A package theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft from the Apple store was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18120 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19720 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of bullying.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A third-degree domestic violence call was made.
19330 block 36th Avenue West: A trespassing subject assaulted a victim.
17900 block Ash Way: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, possession of other stolen property, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possession of a stolen firearm.
17500 block Highway 99: A theft with a knife was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19900 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal dispute occurred.
Jan. 12
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject who attempted to steal from Nordstrom was arrested.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16400 block Spruce Way: A second-degree extortion was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary, vehicle theft and malicious mischief was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A retail theft was reported.
Jan. 13
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed at a school.
5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for making threats.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A lost wallet was found.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft at Ulta was reported.
17400 block Spruce Way: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4030 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
16400 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled.
3330 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
6200 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
Jan. 14
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of other stolen property and possession of a stolen I.D.
5200 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing and obstructing justice.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute involving a theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
