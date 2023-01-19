Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 8-14, 2023

Jan. 8

17300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

16900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for felony first-degree theft and criminal impersonation in the first degree.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

20620 block 54th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block Poplar Way: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a missing juvenile.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A forgery was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: a fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A trespass call led to police making a warrant arrest.

Jan. 9

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft suspect was arrested for multiple warrants.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

21410 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic violence call was made.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

19400 block 33rd Avenue West: A road rage incident led to an assault and later multiple arrests.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony harassment and domestic violence dispute led to an arrest.

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a road rage incident.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony shoplift was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Jan. 10

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

20410 block 54th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, making false statements to an officer and attempting to elude.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3110 block 196th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.

19220 block Highway 99: Bullet shell casings were found.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Best Buy was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of child abuse.

19100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and multiple hits and run charges.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5220 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

16700 block 37th Place West: A felony theft occurred.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported.

Jan. 11

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A package theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft from the Apple store was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18120 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19720 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of bullying.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A third-degree domestic violence call was made.

19330 block 36th Avenue West: A trespassing subject assaulted a victim.

17900 block Ash Way: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, possession of other stolen property, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possession of a stolen firearm.

17500 block Highway 99: A theft with a knife was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19900 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal dispute occurred.

Jan. 12

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject who attempted to steal from Nordstrom was arrested.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16400 block Spruce Way: A second-degree extortion was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary, vehicle theft and malicious mischief was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A retail theft was reported.

Jan. 13

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed at a school.

5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for making threats.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A lost wallet was found.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft at Ulta was reported.

17400 block Spruce Way: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4030 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

16400 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled.

3330 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6200 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

Jan. 14

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of other stolen property and possession of a stolen I.D.

5200 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing and obstructing justice.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute involving a theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.