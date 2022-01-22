Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 9-15, 2022

Jan. 9

11800 block 4th Avenue West: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at H Mart Plaza.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant at Walmart.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A rear vehicle window was smashed.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19400 block 71st Place West: An assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

Jan. 10

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft and assault were reported at Nordstrom Rack.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall for shoplifting.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.

5700 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence.

16700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported at a restaurant.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a junkyard.

19800 HWY 99: A wallet was stolen from a locker at LA Fitness and a credit card was used to make unauthorized purchases.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at QFC.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a robbery at a restaurant.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at LA Fitness.

3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A vehicle and trailer were reported stolen from a residence.

6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A window was broken at a business.

3500 block 167th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 11

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Best Buy for warrants.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen from the Kohl’s parking lot.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at PetSmart.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A rear window was broken on a car parked at a residence.

6100 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a business.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s coworkers.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

17100 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

21100 block 66th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at 24 Hour Fitness.

Jan. 12

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A man stole from Alderwood Mall.

4500 block Grand Avenue: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Jeans were reported stolen from a store in Alderwood Mall.

6027 208TH ST Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a women’s shelter.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Alderwood Mall.

Admiralty Way/Lincoln Way: A vehicle was stolen and then involved in a collision.

Jan. 13

16700 block 58th Place West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

5700 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a hotel.

3700 block 173rd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

18200 block 56th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a causing DUI-related collision.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Alderwood Mall for theft and obstruction.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

17600 block Highway 99: A subject stole a vehicle and hit another motorist while fleeing from police.

Jan. 14

19500 block 64th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

19701 48TH AVE West: Police responded to an assault reported at an apartment complex.

212th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen and then later recovered.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled and items were reported stolen.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at The Home Depot.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Two men shoplifted from The Home Depot.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for possession of a stolen trailer.

22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at a hotel for a warrant.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

16600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s for a warrant.

19200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted burglary at a restaurant.

Jan. 15

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Community Church.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Ross for a felony warrant and possession of a stolen vehicle.

5200 block 189TH PL Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer and was transported to Swedish Medical Center after she told police she ate rat poison. She then ran from custody.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A fugitive warrant suspect was arrested.

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton